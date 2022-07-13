Save big on SteelSeries headsets, keyboards and mice this Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries produce some seriously awesome gaming peripherals and now they're even better thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts.
If you're looking for a new headset for PlayStation 5 or for Xbox Series X|S then the good news is that many SteelSeries headsets will work on those new consoles. The company has official guides for which headsets are compatible with PS5 and the new Xbox consoles as well as how to connect them, so be sure to check those out before you grab a deal.
We've found a number of great Prime Day deals on various SteelSeries products we've tried and loved, so keep with scrolling for a bargain.
US SteelSeries Prime Day deals
The following are the best deals in the US we've seen for SteelSeries peripherals. Everything from keyboards to headsets and mice are getting decent discounts so be sure you don't miss out. The deals won't last long.
The SteelSeries Apex 7 is part of the range of awesome keyboards from the company that include quiet key switches and awesome RGB.
The Aerox 9 wireless is relatively new so it's surprising to see such a decent discount on it but that's what makes this one even more awesome.
The Apex Pro is the flagship keyboard with OmniPoint adjustable actuation switches and serious style. Now it's more affordable and an absolute bargain.
This is a wired headset that works with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and more. Awesomely affordable normally and even cheaper now.
Need a wireless headset that works with Xbox One and Series X? Look no further.
UK SteelSeries Prime Day deals
In the UK there are deals on SteelSeries peripherals too.
The Aerox 5 is one of our favourite mice. This is the wired version, with multiple buttons, a lightweight design and more on offer.
The wired Arctis Pro sports the same style and audio pleasure as the more expensive models but at more affordable price.
Designed for PlayStation 5, the Arctis 7P+ is a perfect choice for your favourite games. It's wireless, so no more pesky wires!
The Apex Pro is the flagship keyboard with OmniPoint adjustable actuation switches and serious style. Now it's more affordable and an absolute bargain.
If you like a low profile and lightweight mouse with a super spot of RGB lighting and great features then the Aerox 3 is a fantastic choice. Especially at this price.
