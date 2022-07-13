Upgrade your streaming quality with these epic Elgato deals

(Pocket-lint) - Elgato has a fantastic range of products aimed at streamers. Everything from lighting to streaming controls, webcams and everything in between.
For Amazon Prime Day the company has a number of these devices heavily discounted, making already awesomely appealing gadgets that bit more enticing.
These are great tools for improving your experience and enhancing the production quality of your streams to really wow your audience.
There are deals in both the UK and US on various Elgato devices that are worth looking at and you can see them here:
Below are some of our favourite products from Elgato that are currently available with a nice discount.
US Elgato Prime Day deals
In the US there are a number of discounts on Elgato devices that we'd highly recommend.
Elgato's Stream Deck line-up are superb tools for controlling your stream while you're live. Press buttons and wow your audience for less now.
If you're on camera, then you know that lighting is incredibly important. The Key Light Air gives you easy lighting control with brightness and warmth adjustment on the fly.
Never worry about creases again with a green screen that rolls away into its box when you aren't using it.
The Wave:3 is one of the best USB mics we've tested, simply for its software controls and audio routing options. Ideal for streamers.
Elgato's Facecam is an enthusiast-level webcam built for streamers. It offers studio-quality capture but at an affordable price.
UK Elgato Prime Day deals
For readers on British shores, there are also some other deals worth taking a look at. There are more products discounted over here too.
This little box of awesome lets you stream and capture footage from your console of choice with ease. And now it's more affordable too.
This light strip system sticks to any surface and uses Pulse Width Modulation to ensure the LEDs light in such a way that they don't produce a flicker on camera.
Grab the Stream Deck and put 15 buttons within easy reach plus lots more in folders and multi-actions too.
This is one of the top webcams we've seen and offers superb capture quality. Better still it works really well with the various Elgato lighting products.
There are discounts on both the Wave:1 and the Wave:3 but this big discount on this tiny USB mic makes it a fantastic bargain.
