Epic deals on Logitech Peripherals for Prime Day

Epic deals on Logitech Peripherals for Prime Day
(Pocket-lint) - If you've been eyeing up a Logitech keyboard, headset, mouse or other peripheral for a while then now might be the time to hunt down a bargain. 

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there are a number of discounts on various different Logitech peripherals that are making them even more appealing. We've already written about the discounts on the various awesome Logitech G Pro X headsets, but the deals aren't stopping there. 

US Logitech Prime Day deals

Looking for a deal on an awesome mouse, headset or other Logitech peripheral? Then these are the deals worth checking out. We've tested these peripherals out before and highly rate them, so we know you will too. Especially with this level of discount. 

Logitech G502 Lightspeed - save $60

The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice and not just because of the infinite scroll wheel. This flagship is now even more appealing. 

Logitech G903 Lightspeed - save $51

Prefer a more ambidextrous design? Then the G903 is a great choice with plenty of gamer-pleasing features and a nice discount too. 

Logitech G29 - save $200

The PlayStation-centric G29 Driving Force wheel is also discounted. If you're into racing then this is appealing. 

Logitech G915 TKL - save $40

This is one of very favourite gaming keyboards thanks to a comfortable low profile design, great typing experience and so much more. 

Logitech G PRO X Superlight - save $50

There's a reason this lightweight gaming mouse is so popular among the masses. Now it's more affordable, so snap it up!

Logitech G PRO X Wireless headset - save $80

A great sounding headset that's comfortable and capable too with superb aesthetics. What more could you want? 

UK Logitech Prime Day deals

UK gamers can save on Logitech peripherals too. There's a whole collection of awesome deals currently running and these are some of the most appealing we've seen. 

Logitech G915 TKL white - save £90

Our very favourite tenkeyless gaming keyboard is now niocely discounted for Prime Day and even more appealing. 

Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim bundle - save £90

Like your games a little slower paced and muddy? Then this Farm Simulator setup is probably the purchase for you.

Logitech G Pro X - save £60

One of our favourite wired headsets, this is a frankly brilliant price that you shouldn't sleep on, and it'll work with almost any device. At this price it's unrivalled on the sound front.

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless - save £29

A lightweight, compact and specs rich mouse from Logitech that's now lighter on your wallet too. 

Logitech G PRO X Superlight - now just £99.99

An epic lightweight mouse just got even better with this Prime Day discount. 

Logitech StreamCam - save £79

Logitech's fanciest webcam for streamers is now at the lowest price it has been. A bargain. 

