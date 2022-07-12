Epic deals on Logitech Peripherals for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been eyeing up a Logitech keyboard, headset, mouse or other peripheral for a while then now might be the time to hunt down a bargain.

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there are a number of discounts on various different Logitech peripherals that are making them even more appealing. We've already written about the discounts on the various awesome Logitech G Pro X headsets, but the deals aren't stopping there.

Looking for a deal on an awesome mouse, headset or other Logitech peripheral? Then these are the deals worth checking out. We've tested these peripherals out before and highly rate them, so we know you will too. Especially with this level of discount.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed - save $60 The Logitech G502 is one of our favourite gaming mice and not just because of the infinite scroll wheel. This flagship is now even more appealing. View offer

Logitech G903 Lightspeed - save $51 Prefer a more ambidextrous design? Then the G903 is a great choice with plenty of gamer-pleasing features and a nice discount too. View offer

Logitech G915 TKL - save $40 This is one of very favourite gaming keyboards thanks to a comfortable low profile design, great typing experience and so much more. View offer

UK gamers can save on Logitech peripherals too. There's a whole collection of awesome deals currently running and these are some of the most appealing we've seen.

Logitech G Pro X - save £60 One of our favourite wired headsets, this is a frankly brilliant price that you shouldn't sleep on, and it'll work with almost any device. At this price it's unrivalled on the sound front. View offer

