(Pocket-lint) - The Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro once made its way onto our list of best gaming keyboards simply because of the style it manages to ooze. Now it's even more appealing thanks to a decent discount for Amazon Prime Day.

The compact tenkeyless keyboard sports a nifty-looking design that includes thin keycaps and a raised housing that really shows off the beautiful RGB lighting. It also boasts a durable design with an aluminium backplate and a superb build quality for the money.

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro - save $59.99 Now the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro has had a nice chunk knocked off its usual asking price just for Amazon Prime Day. View offer

In our experience, the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro is a real joy, especially thanks to Roccat's AIMO intelligent lighting mode which is a fascinating colour-changing system which helps it stand out nicely on the desk.

Its low-profile design also makes it comfortable to use all day long. While the Titan Switch Optical switches react quickly when you need them to with a satisfying and accurate actuation.

We felt that Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro is a hidden gem of a keyboard. One that certainly should not be overlooked, doubly so with this awesome discount for Prime Day.

Writing by Adrian Willings.