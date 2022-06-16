(Pocket-lint) - There are loads of gadgets that require microSD cards for storage, whether it be your phone, Nintendo Switch, camera or drone. Chances are, if you don't already need more microSD cards, you probably will in the near future.

One of the best times to grab a microSD card deal is during Amazon's Prime Day sale when there are often significant savings to be had.

Here's everything you need to know about the microSD card deals you can expect on Prime Day 2022.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will be taking place on 12-13 July.

It's a 48-hour event, as usual, but some discounts will take place from the 21 June. However, the early discounts are mainly restricted to Amazon's own devices, so we expect the best SD card deals will happen during the actual event.

The Prime Day sales naturally balance the year against the Black Friday sales. It allows Amazon to move some stock in a mid-year sale and, more excitingly, it gives you the chance to bag a great deal.

There are usually discounts across a range of microSD card brands including SanDisk, Samsung, PNY and more.

Last year, we saw numerous deals across SanDisk's range of microSD cards, including the officially licenced Nintendo Switch cards, sometimes at over 50 per cent off MSRP.

Samsung's microSD cards also saw big discounts, which is something of a rarity throughout most of the year.

We have left some examples of the cards discounted in 2021 below for your reference.

It's always worth being careful, and especially with microSD cards, as even though Amazon is a reputable seller, there are still fake cards floating about on the platform. These shouldn't be included in the Prime Day deals, though, and anything linked here is sure to be the real thing.

The only thing you need to watch out for is exaggerated reduction claims, as some cards may already have been selling under MSRP. Typically, you'll be finding some of the best deals of the year, only rivalled by Black Friday.

Prices tend to fluctuate and it's important to keep your eyes on when Prime Day actually starts, as it's a short event and you normally only have 24 hours to make your purchase because the cards will return to their normal selling prices.

Yes, If you want to take advantage of all the great discounts on offer, you'll have to be a Prime subscriber. If you're not already a Prime Member, there's a 30-day trial, so you can sample the benefits - free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more. It's a pretty sweet deal in itself.

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card - 36% off, now $22.49: Comes with Nintendo licence and white-on-red Mushroom on the front. View this deal here

• Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card - 48% off, now $25.99: A good chunk of storage for not-a-massive-chunk of cash. Check out this deal

• PNY Pro Elite 512GB microSDXC card - 32% off, now $66.49: Big storage for a not-so-big price tag. This is a fast card, too. Explore this deal here



• SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card - 58% off, now $74.99: A good-sized card for the Switch especially. See this deal here

• SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card - 35% off, now $173.84: Huge amount of storage for pictures, games, whatever you need to save. See this deal

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 64GB microSDXC card - 48% off, now £11.49: Comes with Nintendo license and a Zelda symbol on the front. View this deal here

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card - 56% off, now £17.99: The biggest discount of the lot, the Mushroom-adorned card is under half price. See this deal here

• Official Nintendo Switch SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card - 51% off, now £37.99: Also Nintendo-branded, but with a Mario star. View this deal

• SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card - 26% off, now £36.99: This super-fast card has a super-big discount. See this deal here

• SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card - 44% off, now £42.99: Can't go wrong with this much storage for under £50. Grab this deal here



• SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB microSDXC card - 23% off, now £88.99: A huge storage size for much less. Until 22:00 on 21 June only! View this 512GB microSD card deal

Writing by Luke Baker.