Best Amazon US Prime Day 2022 deals: Date confirmed and first deals announced

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for 2022, so you can mark your calendars and prepare for the huge mid-year online sales.

Although the official date for Prime Day is July 12-13, Amazon has confirmed that the sales will start from June 21 on select items. Remember that these sales are only open to Prime members.

We're going to be covering the best discounts and deals for Prime Day in the US for you right here, with navigation links below to help you jump to the section that you're most interested in.

In the UK? Check out our Prime Day UK deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts Tuesday July 12 and ends on Wednesday July 13 - these dates have been confirmed by Amazon. The sales will officially start at 03:00 EDT.

However, Amazon has confirmed that there will be deals starting as soon as June 21 - and these are likely to be on some of the Amazon devices. Of course, you need to be a Prime Member to benefit from these sales.

First arriving in 2015, and last being held in June in 2021, this year's event keeps the tradition of being held over two days.

We highly recommend reading our Amazon shopping guide here if you want to master Amazon and learn all about its hidden features.

Amazon Prime costs $119 a year. You can, however, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals. A neat trick is that you are fully entitled to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription after once you've got your shopping deal.

If you ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo or Echo Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", Alexa will tell you some deals. In previous years, access to Prime Day deals has come hours earlier - as well as access to exclusive bargains - through Alexa.

To order something, say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart. " Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

On Prime Day the sales kick into high gear and that often includes "Lightning Deals," which are limited time and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts.

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries.

Amazon.com has coupons. There's an entire section of Amazon that's dedicated to coupons. You can find coupons for electronics, pet supplies, toys, and other items. No scissors or physical coupons required. To get started with Amazon coupons, go to Amazon.com, then click on "Today's Deals. " In the menu of subitems, click on "Coupons." You can also use this direct link.

You can browse the most popular coupons, and when you find an item that interests you, you can either click on the "Clip this coupon" or click on the item to learn more about it. Clicking on the item automatically clips the coupon for you, too. When you're all done shopping, go to your cart and check out like normal. In the cart details, you will see the coupon amounts deducted from your total.

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop so that you can decide if and when to buy.

Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite will be getting a discount on Prime Day. View offer

We're expecting a full range of smartwatch deals across models from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, Fossil and others on Prime Day.

Amazon always discounts its own Fire tablets - but there are usually discounts on Samsung tablets, as well as the odd iPad deal too.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon has confirmed that the Fire 7 will be discounted from 19 June. View offer

There are often good discounts on laptops around the Prime Day sales - and we're expecting to see some of the latest devices, including Chromebooks, getting some big discounts.

Some of the top models from Sony and Bose are often discounted in Amazon's sales events - and we'd expect this Prime Day to be no different.

From Amazon's own Echo devices through to Ultimate Ears and others, Bluetooth speakers usually attract big discounts for Prime Day.

There are usually bundle discounts on PlayStation, as well as controllers and games for Prime Day.

Xbox games, consoles and accessories are often discounted for Prime Day - including the expensive storage card.

The Nintendo Switch is still a hot seller - and it's the bundle deals you want to look out for.

Prime Day often serves up some prime cuts on PC games.

Usually expensive, Prime Day sees big discounts on robot vacuum cleaners and mops, meaning you can clean up in the sales.

Amazon's Fire TV devices will get big discounts, but they are usually matched by the likes of Roku - it's a great time to upgrade your streaming setup.

Televisions get some strong discounts for Prime Day, from the latest LG OLED or Samsung set, down to the Fire TV models.

Cameras are likely to see some bargain prices on Prime Day - the perfect time to snap one up.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Chris Hall.