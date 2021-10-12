(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday represents a fantastic time to pick up a Dyson product. Whether you're after a new cordless vacuum, fan, purifier, heater or something from Dyson's haircare range, discounts are plentiful during the sales event.

Typically, the company's wares come with fairly lofty price tags, which is why it's paramount to try and take advantage. In our experience, the lowest prices for Dyson products are usually floating around during Black Friday.

It's still a while until the beginning of the real sales, with Black Friday itself taking place on 26 November, but we're here to give you an insight into which Dyson devices we're expecting to see reductions.

Below, we'll run through the deals we've seen in previous years, as well as where you'll be able to hunt down the best prices when it comes to the main event.

Dyson has a wide range of devices within its stable nowadays, but, if recent events are anything to go by, not all will be available with cut-rate prices this Black Friday.

Those looking for deals on the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, the Dyson Corrale hair straightener or one of the company's many air treatment units may be disappointed, with the company typically offering just vacuum cleaners in the sale.

That doesn't mean these product areas definitely won't see some kind of discount, just don't expect anything major.

Like last year, we're expecting the bulk of offers to feature the lower-end of Dyson's cordless vacuums.

The extremely capable Dyson V7 Animal, V7 Absolute, V8 Animal and V11 Absolute could all see reductions of around $50/£50 - $100/£100, and, with the Dyson V15 Detect range now also released, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the mid-range V10 and V11 series receive some kind of discount, as well.

What we would say about Dyson's vacuum range is that there are plenty of different variations of very similar models, so be sure to do your research before the sales arrive. Decide what attachments you require, what kind of performance your home requires and what finish you like the look of.

Dyson products - and particularly the cordless vacuums, as we've covered - are available from a wide net of retailers on Black Friday, and that gives you a bit of choice when weighing up different deals.

The following retailers offer some top Black Friday deals on Dyson devices, so you can jump straight to the selection and see what's on offer.

Below, you'll find some of the best-known retailers to offer Dyson deals on Black Friday. These links will take you straight to the action.

• Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal, $548 (was $599.99): With 60-minute battery life, attachments that can help tackle carpets and a design that's easy to wield, this one is tough to beat. See the deal on Amazon.

• Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead, $428 (was $499.99): Similar to its Animal sibling, this edition comes with the same 60-minute runtime, as well as a powerful motorhead to help you clean every kind of surface. See the deal on Amazon.

• Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 Air Purifier: $374.99 (was $499.99): If you're looking for one of the more standard models within Dyson's air treatment range, this is a great pick that's able to heat, cool and purify your home and provide air quality reports. See the deal on Amazon.

• Dyson V7 Animal Extra, £199.99 (was £299.99): It's not the most feature-packed or long-lasting option from the Dyson range, but, with a discount, it becomes a supremely compelling entry-level option for those who need basic cleaning. See the deal on Argos.

• Dyson V8 Animal, £299 (was £399): Representing a bit of a step up in cleaning performance over the V7 line, this V8 model comes with plenty of attachments and superb whole-home capabilities. See the deal on John Lewis.

• Dyson Pure Cool Me Air Purifier, £299 (was £379.99): If you need a device that both purifies and cools a room, look no further than Dyson's entry-level fan - likely to be available at a reduced rate again this year. See the deal on John Lewis.