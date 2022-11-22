Cowboy has a doozy of a Black Friday ebike deal

(Pocket-lint) - One of our favourite ebike brands, Cowboy, has just set live an absolute stunner of a Black Friday deal, saving you £900 on one of its slick bikes.

This deal is on the Cowboy 3, a model that's a couple of years old and a bit less powerful than the newer Cowboy 4, but it's still a superb ebike even now.

Cowboy 3 ebike - save £900! The Black Friday deal takes it down from £1990 to just £1090, a really massive reduction that makes it astonishingly good value. View offer

If you order now, you can have your bike ready to cycle in just a couple of weeks once it's delivered.

We loved the sprightly urban styling of the Cowboy, and the third version of the bike is a joy to ride, with a single-speed system that intelligently works out how much assistance to give you as you cycle.

It's really responsive, and the companion app is one of the smoothest and quickest we've tested.

There are some nice anti-theft measure built in, and GPS tracking means you'll always know how many miles you're putting in.

Read our full five-star review of the Cowboy 3 to find out more about why we think it's a really excellent ebike, and check out that Black Friday deal to pick it up as affordably as we've ever seen it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.