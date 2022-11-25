(Pocket-lint) - Beer retailer Beer Hawk is offering some superb Black Friday deals on a PerfectDraft machine and a 6-litre keg to go with it - ideal for getting your party started this Christmas.

That includes the new PerfectDraft Pro beer pourer that connects to a smartphone app, plus the original PerfectDraft machine made by Philips.

When matched with one of over 40 different kegs from all manner of beer brands, both can pour the perfect pint every time. What's more, there are more than 10 pints of lager, IPA or another of your favourite tipples in each keg.

The machine chills the beer and keeps it fresh for up to 30 days. They also each come with an LED readout telling you the temperature and how much is left to pour.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

There are a number of deals on Beer Hawk's site, which you can check out below.

PerfectDraft Stella Artois starter bundle - save £70 Get everything you need in this starter bundle - the PerfectDraft machine, two glasses and a keg of Stella Artois lager. All for just £308.90 £238.90. View offer

PerfectDraft Goose Island starter bundle - just £242.90 If a nice IPA is more your thing, this starter bundle includes two glasses, the PerfectDraft machine and the great Goose Island IPA. It's reduced to £312.90 £242.90. View offer

Original PerfectDraft machine - save 47% If you plan to add a keg later or want one that's not included in a starter bundle, this deal is the one for you. Get the original machine on Amazon for the amazing price of £249 £199. View offer

PerfectDraft Pro machine - get £140 off + £70 in beer Upgrade your PerfectDraft machine to the latest Pro model - which can chill beer to different temperatures and connect to your smartphone - and you can get £70 in vouchers for kegs on top of a great discount. Was £385, now just £249. View offer

Bear Hawk also sells more than 40 different kegs for the PerfectDraft and is offering 15 per cent off if you buy three.

If you return a keg, you also get £5 in beer tokens to redeem on a further visit. Check out all the Beer Hawk keg deals here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.