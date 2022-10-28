(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday represents a fantastic time to pick up a Dyson product. Whether you're after a new cordless vacuum, fan, purifier, heater or something from Dyson's haircare range, we're seeing plenty of deals filter through.

Typically, the company's wares come with fairly lofty price tags, which is why it's paramount to try and take advantage. As you would expect, the lowest prices for Dyson products are usually floating around during Black Friday.

Not all Dyson products have seen discounts in the past - hair care products are typically still scarce - but there are always a number of very good savings to be had in both the UK and US.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which is on a Thursday. This year, Black Friday is Friday 25 November, with Cyber Monday taking place on 28 November.

Cyber Monday is traditionally where you'd see the best tech deals online, but in truth, the discounts all start much earlier.

In previous years we've seen sales events starting in mid-November, giving bargain hunters a couple of weeks to see the deals and grab the product they're after. Some savings will be limited to the Black Friday weekend, but the smart shoppers will know what they want to buy and keep an eye on the action from the middle of November onwards.

If you're looking to save money on a Dyson product, keep coming back to this page as we'll be updating it with all the best deals we find.

What Dyson deals are we expecting?

Dyson has a wide range of devices within its stable, but not all will be available with cut-rate prices for Black Friday.

Those looking for deals on the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer or the Dyson Corrale hair straightener may be disappointed, with the company typically offering just vacuum cleaners and air treatment units in the sale.

That doesn't mean these product areas definitely won't see some kind of discount, but we're expecting less dramatic discounts on these lines.

Usually, the bulk of the offers are on the lower-end Dyson cordless vacuums.

What we would say about Dyson's vacuum range is that there are plenty of different variations of very similar models, so be sure to do your research before buying. Decide what attachments you require, what kind of performance your home requires and what finish you like the look of.

We've got our top picks from last year listed below, to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Dyson V11 Outsize - save $200 The biggest saving we've seen so far on a Dyson product is also on one of the company's premium cordless cleaners, the V11 Outsize. With a large dustbin, incredible suction power and lengthy battery life, this is a great saving and pickup for those who want something that can tackle a full-home clean. Reduced from $799.99, now available for $599.99.

View offer

Dyson V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner - save $100 A great mid-point in the Dyson cordless vacuum range, the V10 Animal also comes with plenty of attachments to help tackle dust and dirt in your home. It also features a 60-minute runtime, and this deal means it can be yours for $399.99.

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum - save $100 The entire Dyson V8 range is superb, and this Fluffy model retains all the lightweight performance and attachment versatility of its siblings. It packs in a 40-minute runtime, too, and this deal takes the price down to $299.99.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan - save $100 Transform your space by employing Dyson's purifying tower fan this Black Friday. Thanks to the device's HEPA filter and 360-degree filtration system, 99.97% of pollutants are captured - and this deal brings the price down to $299.99.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum - just £299 The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is a serious bit of kit, offering 60 minutes of cord free cleaning and a mountain of accessories and attachments. It's a cracking deal with £100 off at £299.

Dyson V11 Absolute vacuum - save £150 Not only does the V11 Absolute offer fantastic suction power, it's got brains too. The V11 can auto-detect floor types and has a handy LCD for real time feedback. A really great deal at £449.

