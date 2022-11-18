Clean up with these Karcher pressure washer deals with up to 35% off

(Pocket-lint) - Karcher pressure washers are great for many uses, whether washing your car or keeping your driveway clear. These powerful pressure washers quickly blast through dirt and task away the hassle of household chores.

Karcher are known for producing some seriously powerful and efficient pressure washers. These machines are premium devices that are built to last and get the job done. They're usually expensive, but thanks to the Black Friday sales this week, they're now more affordable.

You can see the full range of deals on various Karcher products here at Amazon UK but we've also listed below some of the most interesting for you to cast an eye over.

Karcher K4 - save £50 The Karcher K4 Power Control has a telescopic handle for easy moving and an adjustable lance, with app support so you know what power to use. It's perfect for washing cars. It's now £159.99. View offer

Karcher K3 Home - save £59 This pressure washer comes with a lance and patio cleaner, so it's great for all your cleaning jobs around the home. It's now reduced to £110.99 View offer

Karcher K7 - save £208 The K7 is the top model Karcher, offering Bluetooth connectivity to set the correct pressure, Boost mode, ideal for all cleaning jobs. View offer

Why buy a Karcher pressure washer?

Karcher has long been the name in pressure washers, offering a wide range of models to suit all budgets and cleaning jobs.

A wide range of accessories and compatibility means you'll be able to expand your pressure washer in the future, for example buying specific tools for cleaning your car or patio. There are also a range of detergents to suit the cleaners.

Ultimately, it's all about performance. Karcher has long demonstrated that it has products that last and products that perform, meaning you can get your cleaning done, year after year.

Writing by Adrian Willings.