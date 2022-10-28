(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are nearly here - it falls on 25 November in 2022, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November - and that means there are likely to be some superb deals on microSD and SD cards for the likes of Android smartphones, cameras, or the Nintendo Switch.

Where are the best SD card deals on Black Friday?

US SD card retailers

UK SD card retailers

We're going to be highlighting many of the best deals around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, based on the US and UK. You can quick-jump to the section you want with the links below.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

UK Black Friday SD card deals | US Black Friday SD card deals

For now, since the sales haven't gone live, we've left a selection of last year's best deals below. This should give you a firm idea of what to expect in 2022.

Best US Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128GB microSD card - just $19.99 If you're looking for a perfect Switch partner, then what better than an official Nintendo licensed SD card from SanDisk? This Mushroom emblem one, finished in red, is an attractive red colour, offers 128GB storage, and is a bargain price too, with 43% off the original asking price. View offer

PNY Pro Elite 256GB SD card - just $34.99 Looking for a full-size SD card at a decent price? The Pro Elite PNY card is a decent speed UHS-I card that'll cater for HD video no problems. It's got 19% off, too,making its asking price very reasonable for a 256GB card. View offer

Best UK Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128GB microSD card - just £16.49 If you're looking for a perfect Switch partner, then what better than an official Nintendo licensed SD card from SanDisk? This Mushroom emblem one offers 128GB storage, and is a bargain price too, with 60% off the original asking price. View offer

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD card - just £20.89 If you're after a microSD card with stacks of storage but without the big price then this SanDisk Ultra card's 256GB capacity is a deal with 57% off the usual price. View offer

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD card - just £23.49 Looking for a full-size SD card bargin? This SanDisk Extreme Pro has 45% off the usual asking price. Ideal to pop into your digital camera to capture stacks of images or HD video. View offer

SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SD card - save 65% If you want massive amounts of storage space on the one card then this half-terabyte full-size SD card is a great price - at less than half price - bringing its price to £89.99 View offer

Why you need a microSD card

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a multimedia card for storage expansion, with the last of those nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s (V30) and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

That V30 speed is also fine for HD video capture, with the faster speeds (from V60/V90 UHS-II card types) aimed at vloggers and enthusiast videographers. The V90 cards cost a lot more money, but are much faster, designed for 4K or even 8K video capture at high bitrates - so most people won't need those unless for specific tasks.

A final word of warning: stick to the known brands when it comes to buying a card. Lexar, SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Panasonic, PNY are the most prominent and reliable. We've heard many a story about apparent knock-off cards in the market - those with naff names, typically - that offer far less storage capacity and/or speed when they arrive. We'll only highlight reliable sources in our deals.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.