(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of discounts already popping up on Razer products. So if you're a gamer or are shopping for a gift for a gamer this Black Friday then these deals might be right up your street.

These deals include discounts on some of Razer's best products that we've tested and reviewed in the past including the excellent Razer Basilisk Ultimate.

These discounts are available in both the UK and the US with big savings across a range of devices including headsets, mics, mice and keyboards.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is one of our favourite deals on the list though. This is a superb wireless gaming mouse with some awesome highlights. Now it's even better thanks to this Black Friday deal which knocks 60 per cent off the usual asking price. That's $90 less than usual making it just $59.99. That's the lowest price it's ever been.

Meanwhile, in the UK, it's also discounted, with £61.50 taken off the RRP, making it £88.49.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed - save $90 now $59.99

It's on our list as one of our favourite gaming mice to buy, the Basilisk Ultimate is a beautiful Razer mouse with loads of awesome features. Those include 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity, 20,000 max DPI adjustable in five different levels, textured grips and an ergonomic design, 11 programmable buttons and more.

It's a premium gaming mouse that's an absolute joy to use. Highlights of this mouse include 100 hours of battery life, a nifty replaceable Multi-function paddle and 14 customisable lighting zones too.

It's worth seeing that the Razer Bailisik V3 is also discounted and even more affordable. Though that mouse is wired. There are some other deals worth checking out too!

