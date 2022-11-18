The Black Friday 2022 Instant Pot deals are here

(Pocket-lint) - Pressure cookers are a huge hit every holiday season - specifically, Instant Pot pressure cookers. So, of course, retailers are marking them down for Black Friday and those deals are now going live.

With any of these amazing deals, you can not only snag an Instant Pot on the cheap, but also cook up this year's Christmas feast in a fraction of the time. The key thing here is that you can use less energy when cooking, while reducing the cooking time too - including some air fryer options from Instant Pot.

These deals are currently live in the UK, we will add the US deals when they go live.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer - save £50 The Instant Pot Crisp includes an Air Fryer lid on top of the normal functions, offering 11 modes in total. This is a 5.7L option giving air fryer functions on top of slow cooking and pressure cooking. It's now only £129.99 on Amazon. View offer

Instant Pot Duo 8L - save £20 The Duo is a classic with 7.6L capacity and 13 programmes - it will slow cook, pressure cooker and a whole lot more while saving money and time. On Amazon it's now £89.99. View offer

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3L - save 25% This 3L Instant Pot is great for smaller meals, allowing pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, as well as being a saute pan, yogurt maker and rice cooker. At Amazon it's only £59.99. View offer

Instant Pot Pro - save £30 The Pro model has 10 functions including sous vide. This model has a 7.6l capacity and is now just £139.99 on Amazon. View offer

Why buy an Instant Pot?

Instant Pot has become one of the most popular choices in kitchens and with good reason. It's more than just a pressure cooker, giving you access to a range of different cooking methods all from one device. That means you don't need a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and steamer - because you can have one device that will do everything.

The combination of pressure and heat can speed up cooking times, so cuts of meat that may take a long time in a slow cooker to get them really tender may cook up to 3x faster in an Instant Pot. There are loads of recipes for Instant Pot too, so you'll never be short of inspiration for something to eat.

You can also get your meal cooking without having to worry about leaving the stove on. Just make sure you buy the model that will have a capacity that suits the family you're feeding. If there's only two of you, you might be fine with going smaller, but if there's a lot of hungry mouths - or big cuts of meat you want to get into it - you might need something larger.

Instant Pot are also easy to clean when you're finished.

