Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget deals
  4. Black Friday gadget deals

Stop losing your keys and other things with these Black Friday Tile deals

Author image, Contributing editor ·   Updated  ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Stop losing your keys and other things with these Black Friday Tile deals

- Black Friday Tile sale

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are a great time to save a bit of money on all sorts of clever gadgets - the Tile trackers included.

These tags let you track items via Bluetooth. So, if you attach a Tile to your keys and then lose them, you can use your phone and even leverage a wider user community to find them. 

Tile Mate (2022) 3-Pack - save $17.50/£13.75

Tile Mate (2022) 3-Pack - save $17.50/£13.75

You can currently buy a triple pack of Tile Mate trackers for less this Black Friday. 

These are ideal to tag onto your bag, keys or other things and easily keep track of them. 

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY
Tile Mate (2022) - save $7/£5

Tile Mate (2022) - save $7/£5

If you only need to track one thing then you can still get a single tracker for less. They're also available in black or white. 

Tile Slim (2022) - save $10

Tile Slim (2022) - save $10

Tile Slim is ideal for tracking your wallet. Its slimline so doesn't take up much room but also has a 60 meter range. 

You can use your smartphone to track your Tiles when they're nearby but out of sight, or you can simply double press the Tiles to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent.

To learn more about Tile, including how the item Trackers work and the difference between all the available models, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

Writing by Adrian Willings and Rob Kerr.
Sections Gadgets