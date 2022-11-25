Stop losing your keys and other things with these Black Friday Tile deals

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Friday sales are a great time to save a bit of money on all sorts of clever gadgets - the Tile trackers included.

These tags let you track items via Bluetooth. So, if you attach a Tile to your keys and then lose them, you can use your phone and even leverage a wider user community to find them.

Tile Mate (2022) 3-Pack - save $17.50/£13.75 You can currently buy a triple pack of Tile Mate trackers for less this Black Friday. These are ideal to tag onto your bag, keys or other things and easily keep track of them. View offer

Tile Mate (2022) - save $7/£5 If you only need to track one thing then you can still get a single tracker for less. They're also available in black or white. View offer

Tile Slim (2022) - save $10 Tile Slim is ideal for tracking your wallet. Its slimline so doesn't take up much room but also has a 60 meter range. View offer

You can use your smartphone to track your Tiles when they're nearby but out of sight, or you can simply double press the Tiles to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent.

To learn more about Tile, including how the item Trackers work and the difference between all the available models, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

Writing by Adrian Willings and Rob Kerr.