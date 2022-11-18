These are the best Kindle deals for Black Friday 2022

(Pocket-lint) - The Kindle remains a popular choice for reading books, and as is the case with other Amazon devices, Kindle models have received discounts in the Black Friday sales.

At the moment these deals don't include the newest Kindle - but do include the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis.

Kindle Paperwhite - save nearly 30% The Kindle Paperwhite is a great choice of e-reader, offering illumination and a 6.8in display. You can now get one for $94.99 or £94.99. View offer

Kindle Oasis - the best Kindle for less The Kindle Oasis provides a premium reading experience with the largest display, waterproofing and a sweet discount. You can now get it for £169 or $164. View offer

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - The Paperwhite Signature edition adds wireless charging and auto-adjusting lighting to the model above. There's a decent discount, so you can get it for $129.99 or £144.99. View offer

The Kindle is a great device. It might not have all the skills of your iPad, but it's very good at the job it was designed for - reading books. Thanks to the Kindle Store you get access to millions of titles, so you can download them whenever you want, which is ideal when travelling, as you just need to pack one Kindle, not a whole pile of books.

Thanks to the E-Ink technology that powers the display on the Kindle, the battery life will last for weeks, while there's enough storage on board to carry 1000s of books.

Amazon has a range of accessories for your Kindle, while you also get the benefit of being able to access your books through the Kindle app on your phone too - where everything is perfectly synchronised.

