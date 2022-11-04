The best Black Friday US deals 2022: What we're expecting to see

(Pocket-lint) - The Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales are the biggest shopping event of the year - not only is it holiday season, but there are also serious discounts across a full range of retailers, both in-store and online.

We'll be keeping a track of all the online deals across a range of stores, so you can be sure that you can still bag that bargain.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, where retailers heavily discount thousands of items in the build-up to Christmas. Many retailers now start their Black Friday deals early, meaning that the Black Friday period can last nearly all of November.

Keep in mind Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, as well. It's an online-only sale event the Monday after that essentially carries on the bargains for an extra day. Retailers like to make the most of the opportunity to sell more products in an ever-more competitive market.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

In 2022 Black Friday officially lands on Friday 25 November 2022, while Cyber Monday is 28 November 2022. Those are the official dates, but you can expect the deals to start appearing around the middle of November or earlier.

Certainly, once we pass the midpoint of November, you need to be paying attention to Black Friday.

Where can you find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday US deals?

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Best Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals 2022 in the US

Amazon devices

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) - save $40 There's a 47% discount on the Echo Show 5. This is the newer version, offering Alexa on a compact device great for desks or bedside. Now only $44.99. View offer

Echo (4th gen) - save $40 The Amazon Echo has a 40% price cut for this great Alexa speaker. It's well connected, sounds great and it's affordable too. Now only $59.99 on Amazon. View offer

Fire TV Stick 4K - save $25 Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is great for 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos - and access to services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Alexa voice control makes it easy to use. It's now just $24.99. View offer

Fire TV Stick 4K Max - save $20 Amazon's top Fire TV Stick is the 4K Max, introduced in 2021, it's more powerful and faster than the TV Stick 4K and well worth choosing. It's now only $34.99. View offer

Fire TV Stick Lite - only $17.99! The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon's entry-level device, offering 1080p and without the TV controls. It's great for bedroom or smaller TVs, with this $12 saving bringing it down to $17.99. View offer

Blink camera and Echo Show bundle - save $184! This bundle pairs three Blink Outdoor cameras with the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen). That will let you setup a security system at home. It's a big saving, with this bundle costing $149.99. View offer

Smart home devices

Ring Video Doorbell - save $20 The revamped Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to bring security to your front door. It's now reduced to $79.99. View offer

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 5 - save $290 The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular, wearing a stainless steel case with a matching Milanese Loop - and a 39% discount. It's now $459. View offer

Bluetooth speakers

Roku Streambar - save $50 The Streambar is a compact soundbar with all of Roku's streaming skills built in. It's a great expansion for a bedroom or dorm TV. Now only $79.98. View offer

Chromebooks

Google Pixelbook Go - save 15% We highly recommended the Pixelbook Go when we reviewed it at the start of 2020. Now it's even more appealing with $100 off. It's now $722. View offer

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case - save $70 AirPods Pro aren't brand-spanking-new anymore, and so it's about time for a bit of discount. You can now get the latest ANC in-ears for a great price at $179 instead of $249. View offer