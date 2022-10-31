Best Black Friday UK deals 2022: What we're expecting from the sales

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday is coming and that means it's time to prepare yourself for the biggest sales that the internet has to offer. Unlike a few years ago when you'd have to rush to the high street to grab a bargain, now you can do it all from the comfort of home - shopping across a wide range of retailers.

This page is where we round up the best Black Friday UK deals for you right here including offers from all the major retailers such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, AO and Argos.

When is Black Friday 2022?

25 November 2022

Black Friday is officially Friday 25 November 2022 and Cyber Monday will be on Monday 28 November 2022.

But the sales will start well before these dates, with deals appearing from early November.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Currys PC World reported six orders per second during Black Friday 2020, and during the first 16 hours of Black Friday 2019, Amazon UK says its customers ordered more than 180,000 video games and accessories, over 170,000 kitchen products while the best-selling tech was its own products, Hue smart bulbs, Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speaker.

We will be updating highlighted deals across retailers and brands as and when they go live, both in the buildup to Black Friday, the day itself and throughout Cyber Monday.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Originally a US-only event, Black Friday has stretched across the pond and to other regions too. It's a single day in November, the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving, where retailers heavily discount thousands of items in the build-up to Christmas.

Many retailers now start their Black Friday deals early, meaning that the Black Friday period can last for the entire second half of November. Retailers like to make the most of the opportunity to sell more products in an ever-more competitive market.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday. Originally this saw online sales following the store sales, but now it's very much part of the big sale season, falling on the Monday after Black Friday. Typically most of the best deals now appear before Black Friday or on the day itself, while Cyber Monday often doesn't deliver much more.

Tips for bagging a Black Friday bargain

PriceSpy has the below tips for consumers looking to get the best deals this Black Friday.

1. Check out the competition

The first thing to check is if an offer really is as good as it sounds. Is the same TV available at an even better price elsewhere?

2. See through the 'normal price' bluff

Shops often dress discounts up to look bigger than they are. They do this by raising the price shortly before the sale and then compare the sale price to this elevated standard price.

3. Compare the features

If shoppers don’t know exactly what they want, it’s common to just buy up the biggest bargains during a sale. However, they may not be getting the best deal. Be sure to compare product features and characteristics of similar models.

4. Preparation is key

Create a wish-list of products and try not to deviate from it too much. A good price on something you don’t need is not a bargain. Setting price alerts will notify shoppers as soon as the prices drop, so they don’t miss the boat.

5. It's not just gadgets

A lot of people still associate Black Friday with electronics. This is no longer the case. In fact, a diverse range of shops discount their products. Last year, PriceSpy saw an average saving of 15 per cent off its home and garden category.

Direct links to retailer pages

If you've already got an idea of what you want to buy, here are direct links to the retailers with some of the best deals.

Our curated articles pick out the best tech deals we can find. We aren't going to waste your time highlighting rubbish deals, non-bargains on dodgy TVs, underpowered laptops or terrible phones - instead we're looking for devices you might actually want.

To help you find what you're looking for, just tap on the link below and you'll jump to that section, or scroll down the page. Currently we're listing some of the deals from 2021 so you can see what to expect.

Amazon devices | Bluetooth speakers | Smart home | Chromebooks | Headphones | Laptops | Smartphones | Smartwatches | Tablets and Kindle | TVs

Amazon devices

We're seeing big discounts across many of Amazon's devices for Black Friday.

Echo Dot (3rd gen) - save 53% The Echo Dot 3rd gen has a massive discount, slashing £21 off the price of this compact Alexa speaker. It's now just £18.99. You even buy two for £29.99, with the code 2ECHODOT View offer

Echo Dot with Clock - save £21 The Echo Dot with Clock is a great bedside device, with all the skills of Alexa and a convenient clock so you can tell the time. There's a 35% reduction so it's now just £38.99. View offer

Amazon Echo - save £35 The Amazon Echo offers great sound, as well as all the connectivity of Alexa, so it will basically do everything. There's a big 39% discount so it's now £54.99. View offer

Fire TV Stick models - save up to 50% There are big discounts on all the Fire TV Stick models - Lite, 4K, 4K Max - with savings up to 50%. This is one of the cheapest and best ways to make your TV smart. Prices from £14.99. View offer

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) - save 47% The latest Echo Show 5 is a great Alexa display for a smaller room, bringing all of Alexa's skills and the conveneince of calling. Now only £39.99. View offer

Bluetooth and speakers

We're expecting discounts on plenty of Bluetooth speakers, here are some of the 2021 highlights.

Roku Streambar - now only £99.99! The Streambar is a soundbar with Roku's streaming skills built-in. It's a one-box solution to boost your TV, ideal for smaller rooms. This discount will save you £30. View offer

Sonos Roam - save £20 The Sonos Roam is Sonos' portable speaker, great on the move or as part of your system when you're at home. It's now £159 direct from Sonos. View offer

B&O Beosound A1 - save £40 Simply put, this B&O speaker is one of the best Bluetooth speakers ever made. It's portable, it's high quality and it's really appealing at this price. It's reduced to £159.99. View offer

Smart home: Cameras, bulbs and more

Black Friday is a great time to make your home smarter.

Tapo smart plug - only £7.99 There's a £5 saving on this smart plug making it a steal. These plugs work really well and are compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant. Now just £7.99. View offer

Arlo Pro 3 kit - save £325 This two camera kit will get you started with an Arlo system, letting you remotely monitor your home, with 2x 2K HDR cameras. It's now £224.99. View offer

Ring Video Doorbell - 25% discount There's a 25% discount on the Ring Video Doorbell. This is the latest entry-level video doorbell from Ring, offering 1080p coverage of your door. It's now only £67 on Amazon. View offer

Nest Doorbell (battery) - save £30 The new battery-powered Nest Doorbell has £30 off the price. This is a great connected doorbell, back by all of Google's skills. It's now £149.99 at Currys. View offer

Chromebooks

Chromebooks present a great way to save money on a laptop for productivity and Black Friday discounts often make them a solid choice.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 - save £100 The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has a 13.3-inch display supporting touch, powered by Snapdragon 7c, with over 13 hours of life. Now it's £299.99 at John Lewis. View offer

Headphones

We'll be keeping an eye on popular headphones, like the Sony 1000X models and Bose QC35 II. We'll update when deals on headphones appear.

Save up to 50% on Beats headphones There are discounts on Beats Studio 3, Solo 3 and Solo Pro, as well as Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro - if you're after a pair of Beats headphones, now is the time to buy. Prices from £94.99. View offer

Laptops

We're expecting discounts on both MacBook and Windows models and once those deals go live we'll update this list with the most attractive options.

Microsoft Surface Go - now only £476 The Surface Go is a portable and great looking Windows laptop with plenty of power from its Core i5 processor. It's normally £699, so the current £479 price is great. View offer

Samsung ultrawide monitor, 144Hz - save £120 Upgrade your gaming setup with this 49in curved ultrawide monitor from Samsung, supporting 144Hz and offering 3840 x 1080 pixels. Reduced to £729. View offer

Phones

Black Friday often brings great phone deals.

Save on renewed iPhone models at Amazon There are discounts on renewed iPhone 12, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE 2 models. These are used but come with a guarantee and at least 80% bettary life. Prices from £129.99. View offer

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G - save over £60 There's a good discount on the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, with 128GB storage. This phone has a 120Hz display, waterproofing and plenty of power at a low price. Now £347.80. View offer

Smartwatches including Apple Watch

There are usually deals on Garmin, Fitbit and Apple Watch models on Black Friday and these sales have started to trickle through.