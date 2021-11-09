(Pocket-lint) - Apple products are notorious for being expensive and inaccessible. Most people have to save for several months to get their hands on one of the recent generations of Apple products, whether it's the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or Apple Watch. That’s why it always helps to keep an eye out for deals, sales, and bargains.

PhoneBot has just launched one of the biggest sales of the year, known as Click Frenzy, for numerous Apple products. PhoneBot is one of the top sellers in Australia. They’re offering free delivery, product warranties, and easy return policies, and the products will be shipped from Melbourne. This is your chance to get up to 30% off on your favorite Apple products.

The Click Frenzy ends at 12:00 am (AEST) on the 11th of November, 2021, so you better get to it fast! Below, we provide an overview of the 8 top Apple product deals available right now.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) — Save $270

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) is currently available in 'Grade A' quality for only $1,079, whereas the original price is $1,349. 'Grade A' quality indicates that you may find minor scratches or scuffs that aren’t visible at arm’s length. The iPhone is completely tested and cleaned according to OEM guidelines, and the batteries have been tested for complete reliability.

The iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) is currently available with the following Frenzy Extras:

High-quality leather wallet case for iPhone 11 Pro

Tempered glass screen protection for iPhone 11 Pro

Tzumi wireless home and car charger

12 months PhoneBot warranty

Apple iPhone 12 5G (128GB) — Save $100

Apple iPhone 12 5G (128GB) is currently available in 'Like New' quality for $1,099, whereas the original price is $1,199. 'Like New' quality indicates the device is without scratches and has no discernible signs of use. It’s thoroughly cleaned and tested to ensure it offers the exact same value as a brand new iPhone 12. If you want an iPhone 12 that’s as good as new at a significantly discounted rate, this is your best bet.

The iPhone 12 5G (128GB) is currently available with the following Frenzy Extras:

A shockproof case for iPhone 12

Tempered glass screen protection for iPhone 12/ 12 Pro

Tzumi wireless home and car charger

12 months PhoneBot warranty

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd Gen 2018 (512GB) — Save $350

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd Gen 2018 is currently available in 'Grade A' quality for $1,149, whereas the original price is $1,499. As a 'Grade A' quality iPad, you can be assured that it won’t have any more damage than minor scratches that aren’t even visible at arm's length. The product is thoroughly cleaned and tested according to OEM guidelines.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd Gen 2018 is currently available with the following Frenzy Extras:

A pair of Type-C cables and charger worth $15

12 months PhoneBot warranty

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 1st Gen 2018 (256GB) — Save $80

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 1st Gen 2018 is currently available in 'Like New' quality for $949, whereas the original price is $1,029. It’s a scratchless device with no signs of use, giving you the same experience as you’d get with the product straight out of the box. It’s currently available in Space Grey.

The iPad Pro 11-inch 1st Gen 2018 is currently available with the following Frenzy Extras:

Cygnett TekView Case For iPad Pro 11'' 2018

12 months PhoneBot warranty

Apple Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro 2019 13.3-inch (256GB) — Save $1,100

The MacBook Pro 2019 13.3 inch (256GB) is currently available brand new for $1,299, whereas the original price for the product is $2,399. The product is brand new and certified by Apple. It features a 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, with 256GB SSD storage, 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. Your stand to save a whopping $1,100 on this product.

Apple Certified Refurbished MacBook Pro 2019 13.3-inch (512GB) — Save $920

The MacBook Pro 2019 13.3-inch (512GB) is currently available brand new for only $1,479, whereas the original price for the product is $2,399. It’s a brand new product, certified by Apple, and currently available in two colors — silver and space grey. It includes 512GB of SSD storage. You stand to save $920 on this product.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS Aluminium Case — Save $130

The Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS is available with an aluminum case in Like New quality for only $519, whereas the original price is $649. This product is good as new, so there are no scratches or signs of use. It’s available in silver color, and you stand to save $130 on this watch under this deal.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — Save $30

The AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case is available in OpenBox condition for $279, whereas the original price is $309. OpenBox condition indicates it’s a spotless device in brand-new condition with the original box. However, the original box might be slightly damaged or opened. You stand to save $30 under this deal.