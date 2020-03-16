The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 US details and deals

If you are really keen to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020, then read on. Amazon Prime day is an exclusive summer selling event that Amazon holds, offering discounts to those who are Amazon Prime members.

Keep in mind you don't have to fully sign up for a Prime membership to take part in Prime Day; you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. Membership costs $119 a year (or $12. 99 a month, if you can't stretch to the one-off payment). Once you have a membership, you can snag deals from all the different categories on Amazon.

The date of Amazon Prime Day 2020 has not yet been revealed, but in 2019 it was July 15-16. We suspect that it will be held on July 13-14 2020, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 tips and tricks

We highly recommend reading our Amazon shopping guide here if you want to master Amazon and learn all about its hidden features.

Amazon Prime costs $119 a year. You can, however, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals. A neat trick is that you are fully entitled to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription after once you've got your shopping deal.

Amazon Prime free trial: UK

UK Amazon Prime free trial: US

If you ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo or Echo Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", you get access to Prime Day deals hours earlier as well as access to exclusive bargains. As long as you cancel the trial before the end, you won't be charged the $119 yearly subscription. Amazon hopes though that once you've enjoyed some of the benefits, you won't hit the cancel button.

To order something, say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart. " Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.

Amazon has its usual "Gold Box Deals of the Day". However, since it's Prime Day, these sales kick into high gear. There'll be new deals, every day, including "Lightning Deals," which are limited time and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts. Go here to see deals you're watching.

You can even let the deals come to you via Amazon's daily deals email.

Also, check out links below for Lightning deals in key areas on Amazon. com:

Prime Early Access deals are a type of Lightning Deal earmarked for Prime members - Amazon gives Prime members 30-minute early access to certain deals. However, all deals are available while supplies last. Prime membership doesn't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a particular deal, and it's possible that a deal could sell out before the end of the early-access period.

Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, and Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries.

Amazon. com has coupons. There's an entire section of Amazon that's dedicated to coupons. You can find coupons for electronics, pet supplies, toys, and other items. No scissors or physical coupons required. To get started with Amazon coupons, go to Amazon. com, then click on "Today's Deals. " In the menu of subitems, click on "Coupons. " You can also use this direct link.

You can browse the most popular coupons, and when you find an item that interests you, you can either click on the "Clip this coupon" or click on the item to learn more about it. Clicking on the item automatically clips the coupon for you, too. When you're all done shopping, go to your cart and check out like normal. In the cart details, you will View the coupon amounts deducted from your total.

If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop so that you can decide if and when to buy.