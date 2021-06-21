Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Twelve South HiRise and more stunning accessories on sale for Prime Day 2021

- Prime Day 2021 sales

(Pocket-lint) - Twelve South creates stunning accessories, often for Apple devices. It has a number of Prime Day deals this year, where you can save up to £10 each on many of its more popular products, such as the HiRise height-adjustable stand. Check out some of the key sales below.

Twelve South Prime Day 2021 deals

• HiRise for MacBook: Normally £59.99, now £52.99. HiRise is a height-adjustable stand that elevates your laptop. View the Amazon deal here. 

• StayGo USB hub: Normally £99.99, now £89.49. StayGo USB hub offers plenty of ports with a long cord that you can neatly tuck away. View the Amazon deal here. 

• CurveRiser: Normally £79.99, now £65.99. This fixed height stand elevates your iMac, iMac Pro, or external display. View the Amazon deal here.

• PowerPic: Normally £79.99, now £65.99. PowerPic is a wireless charger that looks like a picture frame. View the Amazon deal here. 

• SuitCase 16 inch: Normally £79.99, now £72.99. SuitCase is a  quilted hard case in water-resistant twill. This is the 16-inch version. View the Amazon deal here. 

• SuitCase 13 inch: Normally £69.99, now £62.99. SuitCase is a quilted hard case in water-resistant twill. This is the 13-inch version. View the Amazon deal here.

Want to see more Prime Day 2021 deals?

Check out our US and UK round-ups of the best Prime Day 2021 deals:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
