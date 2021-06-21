Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Anker's wireless power bank and fast charger are 35% off for Prime Day 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day 2021 is a great time to save a bit of money on all sorts of clever gadgets - power banks and fast chargers included. Anker, for instance, has marked down two of its most popular accessories on Amazon. During the two-day sale, you can snag them at over 35% off.

Anker Prime Day 2021 deals

• Anker PowerCore III 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank: Normally $49.99, now $29.99. This wireless portable charger is Qi-certified, offering 10W wireless charging and 18W USB-C Quick Charge for iPhone X, 11, 11 Pro, iPad, AirPods, and more devices. This kit comes with the PowerCore III, a USB-C to USB-C cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, and an 18-month warranty. View the Amazon deal here.

• Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim fast charger: Normally $60.99, now $39.09. Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology claims to charge phones and tablets at their fastest speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12-inch in only two hours. It, too, comes with an 18-month warranty. View the Amazon deal here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
