(Pocket-lint) - With the Black Friday sales ramping up, now is the time to be grabbing yourself a bargain, whether it's a Christmas present for a loved one, or yourself.

There are plenty of deals to be had, including a huge £70 saving on the Babyliss Curl Secret Simplicity Gift Set in rose gold, which promises effortlessly beautiful curls.

Babyliss Curl Secret Simplicity Gift Set now £49.95, save £70.05 (was £120) - View the deal on Amazon

The Babyliss Curl Secret Simplicity Gift Set includes the tong itself, along with a matching storage bag and compact mirror. The tong has two heat settings of 185C and 205C for all hair types, and it automatically alternates the curl direction to give you natural looking curls.

Designed to offer fast curl formation so you can get your locks bouncy as fast as possible, the Babyliss Curl Secret Simplicity has auto curl technology, removing the leg work for a fabulous look.

As with most Black Friday deals, this isn't likely to hang around too long so it's better to snap it up while you can. If you're looking for other Black Friday offers, then you can head to our round up pages below to see the best deals in the US and UK.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.