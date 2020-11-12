Best Lowe's US Black Friday 2020 deals

(Pocket-lint) - Lowe's is a hardware store in the US that has both physical shops and an online presence. It mostly sells things lumber and tools, but you can also get appliances, electronics, and other tech goods from Lowe's. So, it's worth checking out the retailer's Black Friday 2020 deals.

Lowe's has released a 28-page Black Friday ad that shows all the major savings customers can find on 27 November 2020. The store is also offering plenty of early Black Friday deals in the lead up to the big shopping day. We've rounded up all of the best deals from both and listed them below.

These deals are available from 27 November 2020 unless otherwise noted:

• Amazon Echo Show 8 for $65 (regularly $130): This smart display from Amazon works with Alexa. The offer starts 22 November 2020. View the deal here.

• Dewalt 5 tool combo kit for $279 (regularly $549): This kit from Dewalt features five wireless tools, as well as a charging station, two batteries, and a carrying case. View the deal here.

• Ring Spotlight Cam for $149 (regularly $209): This outdoor Spotlight camera from Ring is battery powered, making it easy to set up wherever you want. It provides 1080p video and allows users to check in from anywhere with the Live View feature. The offer starts 22 November 2020. View the deal here.

• Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 (regularly $229): This Nest video doorbell connects to your wifi and broadcasts HD video to your phone or smart displays. View the deal here.

• Amazon 3rd generation Echo Dot, now $29.99 (was $49.99): Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker is great as an alarm clock beside your bed or setting timers in the kitchen. View the deal here.

• Google Nest Hub, now $90 (was 129.99): This smart display from Google is great as a standalone device for watching cooking videos or listening to music, but also works as the control hub for a Google Assistant-powered smart house. View the deal here.

• Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum, now $299 (was $499): This upright bagless vacuum from Dyson is designed to pick up any mess, including all of your four-legged friends' fur. View the deal here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Dan Grabham.