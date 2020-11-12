Best BJ's US Black Friday 2020 deals

(Pocket-lint) - BJ's Wholesale is a membership-only warehouse in the US. Similar to Costco, it has physical shops and an online presence, and it sells loads of tech. If you're a card-carrying BJ's shopper, be sure to check out its Black Friday sale.

BJ's Wholesale already has a ton of early Black Friday deals up online and many more to come as the big shopping day nears. All these deals below are live now as a part of BJ's Early Bird Black Friday promotion. (A paid membership is required to access them, of course, so be sure to take that cost into account.) However, like most retailers, the best offers will be saved for 27 November 2020 and the following Cyber Monday.

These deals are available from 27 November 2020 unless otherwise noted:

• Lenovo IdeaPad 5, now for $599 ($180 off): This Lenovo laptop has a 15.6-inch display, as well as 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. View the deal here.

• Apple AirPods with charging case, now for $130 ($20 off): These second-generation versions of Apple's signature earbuds are powered by Apple's new H1 headphone chip. View the deal here.

• Samsung 55-inch TU850D Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, now for $480 ($220 off): This smart TV from Samsung features a Crystal 4K processor that helps upscale everything you watch to 4K. View the deal here.

• Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop for $600 ($150 off): This 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Acer features an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. View the deal here.

• LG 55-inch UN7300 4K UHD Smart TV, now for $380 ($220 off): This 4K smart TV from LG also comes with the Magic Remote that enables point-and-click functionality with the TV. View the deal here.

