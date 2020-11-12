Best Target US Black Friday 2020 deals

(Pocket-lint) - Target is massive in the US, with thousands of physical stores and a huge online presence. As a result, it's going all-in this holiday season, with several deals that will be available past Black Friday weekend, extending well into the month of December. Here's a taste of what it has on offer.

Target is known for offering some of the best Black Friday deals. With a comprehensive Black Friday ad that provides steep discounts on products in every department, Target has become one of the top stores for the biggest shopping day of the year. According to its sales ad, Target has deals going live throughout the month of November, but, like most retailers, the best offers will be saved for 27 November 2020 and the following Cyber Monday.

These deals are available from 27 November 2020 unless otherwise noted:

• Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones for $160 (was $250): These in-ear wireless headphones offer nine hours of listening time. View the deal here.

• LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $249 (was $350): This smart TV will let you stream all your favorite apps in stunning 4K. View the deal here.

• Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $230 (was $380): This cordless and bagless vacuum from Dyson can do all your cleaning on a single charge. View the deal here.

• Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones for $174.99 (was $349.99): These wireless over the ear headphones provide 22 hours of battery life. View the deal here.

• Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $130 ($170 off): These offer a great music experience for a certain listener. The W1 connectivity options and huge battery life are certainly the stars of the show for the Solo 3. View the deal here.

• LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR for $699 (was $999): This smart TV works with both Google Assist and Alexa. It also features LG's Nanocell 4K display. View the deal here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.