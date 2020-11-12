Top Best Buy US Black Friday 2020 deals

(Pocket-lint) - Best Buy is an electronics store in the US that has both physical shops and an online presence. It sells everything - from big appliances like fridges and televisions to smaller devices like phones and cameras - so it's worth checking out the retailer's Black Friday 2020 deals.

Best Buy has released its holiday sales ad in the run-up to Black Friday on 27 November 2020, aggregating all the deals it has ready for the weekend, including Cyber Monday. The deals are now in full swing, however, and there are some great savings on a number of tech products, including Fitbit and Ring devices.

These deals are available from 27 November 2020 unless otherwise noted:

• Ring Video Doorbell Plus for $160 ($70 off): The Ring Video Doorbell Plus lets you see who's at the door in crystal clear 1080p video on your phone, tablet, or other Alexa enabled device. View the deal here.

• Powerbeats Pro for $160 ($90 off): Thess wireless headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre offer nine hours of listening time. View the deal here.

• iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $300 ($200 off): This robot vacuum cleaner uses wireless mapping to clean your whole house. You can even command it to clean specific rooms if you notice a mess. View the deal here.

• Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker for $70 ($30 off): This Fitbit activity tracker has an OLED display and can last ten days on a full charge. View the deal here.

• HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen Laptop for $500 ($250 off): This 2-in-1 14-inch laptop has 8GB of Memory and a 256GB SSD. View the deal here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.