Best Walmart US Black Friday 2020 deals

(Pocket-lint) - Walmart is perhaps the most popular destination for Black Friday shoppers in the US, as the retailer has every department you can imagine, including for electronics, which means you can find great reductions on just about everything on your Christmas list in one fell swoop.

Walmart is currently holding an early Black Friday sales event, called Deals for Days. Instead of waiting until the day after Thanksgiving, or Black Friday on 27 November this year, Walmart is debuting new sales every week up until the big shopping day. That means most of the best deals are now live or will be soon, with additional deep discounts being introduced all the way up until Cyber Monday on 30 November 2020.

These deals are all available now unless otherwise noted:

• HP 15.6-inch Core i3 Laptop, now for $249 ($150 off): This laptop from HP has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has 10 hours of battery life. View the deal here.

• Lego Classic Bricks and Animals, now for $30 ($28 off): This classic Lego set features over 1,500 pieces and can be made into 10 different animals. View the deal here.

• LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV, now for $700 ($200 off): This 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV is from LG's 2020 lineup of new televisions. View the deal here.

• Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, now for $199 ($200 off): This smart vacuum connects to your Wi-Fi and uses smart mapping to make sure it cleans every inch of your home. View the deal here.

• Lenovo Ideapad 3, now for $149 ($170 off): This laptop from Lenovo is a great budget option. It has 4GB of memory, 128GB SSD, and a 14-inch HD display. View the deal here.

• Google Nest Mini, now for $29 ($20 off): Google's smallest smart speaker is on sale through Walmart. It's surprisingly powerful sound in a small package makes it a versatile smart speaker. View the deal here.

• DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo, now for $679 ($621 off): This set from DJI includes the Mavic Air drone and remote controller along with laundry list of extra goodies, including replacement parts, extra batteries, and a carrying case. View the deal here.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.