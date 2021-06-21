Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget deals

Tile Pro, Mate, Slim, and Performance trackers are 30% off for Prime Day 2021

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Tile Pro, Mate, Slim, and Performance trackers are 30% off for Prime Day 2021

- Prime Day 2021 sale

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day 2021 is a great time to save a bit of money on all sorts of clever gadgets - the Tile trackers included. These tags let you track items via Bluetooth. So, if you attach a Tile to your keys and then lose them, you can use your phone and even leverage a wider user community to find them. 

Tile Prime Day 2021 deals

• Tile Pro (2020) 1-pack: 30% off, now $24.49. With the Pro, you can use your smartphone to make your Tile Pro ring when it's nearby but out of sight, or you can simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Pro to make your phone ring, even when it's on silent. View the Amazon deal here.

• Tile Mate (2020) 2-pack: 30% off, now $33.59. Directly attach Mate to everyday things like keys, bags, and other stuff you need to keep track of regularly. View the Amazon deal here.

• Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack: 30% off, now $52.49. With this deal, you get two Mates and 2 Slim item trackers. View the Amazon deal here.

• Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack: 30% off, now $41.99. This high-performance two-pack includes 1 Pro and 1 Slim. View the Amazon deal here.

To learn more about Tile, including how the item Trackers work and the difference between all the available models, see Pocket-lint's guide here.

Want to see more Prime Day 2021 deals?

Check out our US and UK round-ups of the best Prime Day 2021 deals:

Writing by Maggie Tillman and Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
Grab a sizzling deal on the Meater Plus smart meat thermometer this Prime Day
Grab a sizzling deal on the Meater Plus smart meat thermometer this Prime Day By Adrian Willings ·
Tile Pro, Mate, Slim, and Performance trackers are 30% off for Prime Day 2021
Tile Pro, Mate, Slim, and Performance trackers are 30% off for Prime Day 2021 By Maggie Tillman ·
Anker's wireless power bank and fast charger are 35% off for Prime Day 2021
Anker's wireless power bank and fast charger are 35% off for Prime Day 2021 By Maggie Tillman ·