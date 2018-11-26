Best Currys PC World Black Tag deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

Currys PC World has some top offers this year across Black Friday and Cyber Monday during their Black Tag event - look for the Black Tags on the store's website.

The store will also refund the difference if its Black Friday price changes.

There are top electrical deals on TVs, laptops, consoles, headphones and coffee machines. And that's before you get to appliances - Currys PC World always has cheap fridges and washing machines available on Black Friday, so if you've been waiting to get that American-style double-door fridge maybe now's the time.

There's up to £500 off large screen TVs, £200 off HP laptops and up to £260 off large kitchen appliances.

You can opt for home delivery or click and collect. Let the deals roll!

• Samsung UE43NU7020 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV with HDR - Save £220, now £329 (was £549): This Black Gloss TV with integrated Freeview HD is also available in 50, 55 and 65-inch versions, too. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at Currys PC World

• Philips 65-inch 65OLED803/12 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - save £600, now £2,399 (was £2,999): This stunning large-screen 4K OLED TV has a huge saving - and is also available as a 55-incher. View this Philips OLED 4K TV deal at Currys PC World

• LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV - Save £500, now £1,299 (was £1,799): A huge saving for this 4K HDR OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in a 65-inch version. See this LG OLED55B8PLA deal at Currys PC World

• Sony Bravia KD65XF8796BU 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - Save £200, now £1,199 (Was £1,399): This exceptional large TV features 4K Ultra HD with HDR 10, YouView HD and Google Assistant, too. Also available in smaller sizes. View the Sony Bravia KD65XF8796BU deal at Currys PC World

• LG 50-inch 4K HDR TV - Save £180, now £499 (was £679): A decent saving for a great TV with 4K and HDR and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in various other sizes. See this LG 50UK6950PLB deal at Currys PC World

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Save £200, now £399 (was £599): This Black Gloss TV with integrated Freeview HD is also available in a 43-inch version, too. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at Currys PC World

• LG 43-inch 43UK6470PLC 4K HDR TV - Save £120, now £329 (was £449): A decent saving for a great TV with 4K and HDR and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in various other sizes up to 65-inch. See this LG 43UK6470PLC deal at Currys PC World

• Apple iPhone X (64GB), save £100, now £799 (was £899): That Super Retina display, the A11 Bionic chip and Face ID. It's not quite the latest iPhone, but it's £200 cheaper than the latest iPhone. See the iPhone X deal

• Google Pixel 3, save £40, now £699 (was £739): The smaller Google Pixel offers compact power and one of the best cameras you'll find on a smartphone. It's running the latest from Android and it's so very smart. See the Google Pixel 3 offer

• Google Pixel 3 XL, save £40, now £829 (was £869): The larger of the Google Pixel 3 devices pushes the display to the edges with a notch design, giving you a lot more space to play than the smaller model. It's equally great, however, with night photos boosted by the Night Sight update. See the Pixel 3 XL deal

• Dell Inspiron 13 3000 Series Convertible Laptop - save £200, now £449 (was £649): This 15.6-inch convertible laptop is well specified with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. View this deal

• Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch laptop - save £200, now £299 (was £499). Get this all-rounder laptop featuring Intel Core i3, a 1TB hard drive and 4GB of memory. View this Acer Aspire deal

• MacBook 12-inch Silver with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Save £150, now £1,099 (was £1,249): Get the superthin 12-inch MacBook with 256GB of SSD storage from Currys PC World. Has 12 hours of battery life. View this MacBook deal

• MacBook 12-inch Rose Gold with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Save £100, now £1,449 (was £1,549): Go for extra speed with an Intel Core i5 processor on this MacBook, with a healthy sized 512GB SSD too. View this MacBook 512GB deal

• HP Pavilion 14-ce0521sa 14-inch laptop - save £200, now £399 (was £599): A super value Core i3 laptop with a 128GB SSD. View the HP offer

• HP 15-da0596sa 15.6-laptop - save £200, now £399 (was £599): This super silver Intel Core i5 Laptop has a 1TB hard drive and is part of a raft of HP laptops on offer at Currys PC World. View the HP offer

• Lenovo Yoga 530 2-in-1: Save £100, now £899 (was £899): This 2-in-1 device is touchscreen foldable tablet/laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a fast AMD Ryzen processor. View the Lenovo Yoga 530 deal

• HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 tablet: Save £100.99, (now £449): A Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet with 1TB of onboard storage and a full HD display for a great price. View this offer

• Apple iPad Mini 4: Save £130, now £269: The iPad mini 4 is faster, slimmer and more accomplished than its predecessor. At this price, it's a steal. Click to see the offer

• Lenovo Yoga 530 2-in-1: Save £100, now £899: This 2-in-1 device is touchscreen foldable tablet/laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a fast AMD Ryzen processor. View the Lenovo Yoga 530 deal

• Acer Iconia One 10.1-inch, 32GB tablet: Save £30, now £149.99: A full HD tablet running Android 8.1, that's capable of running for up to 8 hours on a single charge. View this offer

• HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 tablet: Save £100.99, now £449: A Windows-powered 2-in-1 tablet with 1TB of onboard storage and a full HD display for a great price. View this offer

• Marshall Acton Bluetooth wireless speaker: save £70.00, now £99.99 (was £169.99). With its retro guitar amp stylings, complete with those iconic volume/tone dials, this is an awesome-looking speaker. View the Marshall Acton deal

• Sonos Beam - special price of £349: The Sonos Beam has £50 slashed off its price for Black Friday, which is a great deal for those who want a speaker in their living room while boosting their TV sound. View the Sonos Beam deal

• LG ThinQ WK7 voice controlled speaker: save £100.99, now £99.00 (was £199.99). Think of this as a Google Home, but with much nicer sound. The LG ThinQ WK7 is a wireless speaker you can control with your voice, that also boasts Meridian technology for balanced audio. It can deliver clear vocals and thumping bass when you want it too, and can be used as a Chromecast audio device or regular Bluetooth speaker. See the ThinQ WK7 offer

• Xbox One S 1TB plus Fortnite Battle Royale, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 and Xbox LIVE Gold bundle - now £190: If you were willing to spend a little more, you could get a whole load of games thrown in, like Fortnite, Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2. View this offer

• Nintendo Switch Grey: Save £30, now £249.99 (was £279.99): The Nintendo Switch with grey Joy-Cons is available here for a super low price. View the Grey Nintendo Switch deal

• Fitbit Charge 2 Sport Edition, save £40, now £109.99 (was £149.99): The Sport Edition of the Fitbit Charge 2 offers the same features as the standard Charge 2, including heart rate tracking, steps, distance and sleep, as well as smartphone notifications, but it comes with a sportier strap. View the Charge 2 Sport deal

• Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR now £79.99, save £20 (was £99.99): The Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR tracks distance, steps, calories, heart rate and sleep. It is said to have a five-day battery life and and it is swim proof. View the Garmin deal

• Garmin Vivofit JR 2 kids activity tracker now £49.99, save £30 (was £79.99): A stylish little activity tracker for the small people in your life. With the Black Friday discounts, it's available at a small price too. View the offer

• Withings Steel HR 36 fitness watch now £199.98, save £20 (was £219.98): All the capabilities of a fitness tracker but with the style and class of a watch. Click to see this offer

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm Cellular now £379, save £50 (was £429): For those after the cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm, this is a good deal. Offering GPS, waterproofing, and the ability to stay connected without your iPhone. View the deal

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Cellular now £349, save £50 (was £399): This is the deal you'll want if you're looking for the smaller Series 3 in the cellular model. It has the same features as the deal above but in the 38mm model. View the deal

• Samsung Gear Sport now £159, save £70 (was £229): The Samsung Gear Sport offers fitness tracking with heart rate and GPS, as well as waterproofing. It has a great solid build quality and it offers a battery life up to three days. View the Samsung Gear Sport deal

• Huawei Watch 2 Classic, save £50.99, now £209.99 (was £259.99): The Huawei Watch 2 Classic is compatible with iOS and Android devices, offers a traditional design with a leather strap and has water and dust resistance. View the deal

• Huawei Watch 2 Sport, save £40.99, now £149 (was £189.99): The Huawei Watch 2 Sport is compatible with iOS and Android, supports Google Pay and it runs Wear OS. There is a built in heart rate monitor and it as a nice design. View the deal

• Michael Kors Grayson silver or blue, save £190, now £159 (was £349): The Kors Grayson is slightly cheaper on Curry's but it only comes in blue or silver colour options. The same features as the black Grayson above are offered though, including compatibility with iOS and Android devices. View the deal

• Nikon D3500 and lens: Save £90, now £389 (was £479): The entry model to Nikon's DSLR range is a great way to get started. And this bundle includes an 18-55mm kit lens in the box. View the Nikon D3500 deal at Currys PC World

• Canon PowerShot SX540 HS superzoom: Save £150, now £199.99 (was £349.99): If you're looking for a bridge camera to zoom in on those far-away subjects then this Canon's 50x optical zoom will more than do the trick. View the Canon SX540 HS deal at Currys PC World

• KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer - save £276, now £274 (was £550): Available in Café Latte here, the iconic stand mixer is a steal at this price. View the KitchenAid deal

Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UX - save £261, now £389 (was £650): This is a superb price on Samsung's awesome washer tech that enables you to add items mid wash. See the AddWash deal

• Google Home Hub, save £40, now £99 (was £139): The newly-announced Home Hub adds a display and gives you all the skills of Google Assistant, but in a visual package. It's a great centre point for Google Home or smart home owners. View the Google Home Hub offer

• Google Home Mini and Philips Hue Smart Bulb B22 Starter Kit save £105, now £79.99 (was £184.99): Google Home Mini will put Google Assistant anywhere in your home, along with a Hue starter kit for smart lighting, with big savings on this bundle. View the Google Home and Hue deal

• Google Home Mini, save £20, now £29 (was £49): This fabric-covered device will give you Google Assistant control of your home, answer questions and do a whole lot more. It's so compact you can put it anywhere as an extension or just to give it a try. View the Google Home Mini deal

• Google Home, save £50, now £79 (was £129): Google Home is an ideal replacement for your kitchen radio, giving you a better music experience than the Mini, but with the same Google Assistant skills. It's the original Google Home device. View the Google Home deal

• Google Home Max, save £50, now £349 (was £399): The biggest of the Google Home family, this is a speaker designed to fill your room with noise. It's the party piece of the Google Home family. View the Google Home Max deal at Currys

• Amazon Echo and Philips Hue GU10 bundle, save £54.99, now £169.99 (was £224.98): Currys has some great bundle deals on Philips Hue and Echo. With this deal you get the Echo, but also the Hue bridge, three GU10 spotlight bulbs and a Hue Switch. It's a great way to start a smart lighting system. View the Echo and Hue bundle

• Netgear Arlo smart security system, one camera, save £70, now £129.99 (was £199.99): Arlo is a battery-powered smart security system, offering motion detection and video capture, with smartphone notifications and controls. This package has one camera to get you started. See the Netgear Arlo offer on Currys

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.