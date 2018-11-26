Best John Lewis deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

John Lewis and Partners offers a huge amount of top-notch items over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. All come with John Lewis' commitment to being Never Knowingly Undersold.

John Lewis offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across many of its departments, but as you'd expect we'll be concentrating on the offers available in electricals - mostly on computers and TVs. John Lewis does have deals in other areas such as audio and large and small appliances that we'll also be covering.

Because of its pricing policy, you'll find that John Lewis tends to respond to competitors prices on Black Friday - but this will mostly take place online rather than in store.

The pace of deals online on the day itself is such that often deals in store lag behind what's online - it's generally the same for all retailers.

John Lewis always has great deals on electronics and, of course, it is never knowingly undersold.

• LG OLED55B8SLC 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV - Save £180, now £1,299 (was £1,479): A huge saving for this 4K HDR OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. See this LG OLED55B8SLC deal at John Lewis

• Samsung UE65NU7500 65-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Save £150, now £949 (was £1,099): This curved TV with integrated Freeview HD and Freesat HD is a top-notch HDR TV. See this Samsung UE65NU7500 deal at John Lewis

• LG 55-inch 4K HDR TV: Save £152, now £698 (was £850): A 55-inch LG Smart 4K TV, sporting a feature-rich setup of Freeview Play, Dolby Atmos, with a decent cut in price. See the LG 55SK8100PLA deal at John Lewis

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - special buy at £399: This super large screen TV has HDR 10+ and auto motion plus for smooth action. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at John Lewis

• Toshiba TV 43T6863DB 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Save £90, now £279 (was £369): Want HDR and Freeview Play in a smaller screen size? Look no further than this Tosh. View the Toshiba TV 43T6863DB at John Lewis

• Q Acoustics M3 soundbar - save £70, now £229 (was £299): This price is an absolute steal for the epic M3 which features Bluetooth and NFC. View the Q Acoustics M3 deal

• Apple iPhone XS, save £50, now from £949 (was £599): A generation old, but a great phone, offering Touch ID, Retina display and lots of power. Available in various colours. See the iPhone XS deal

• Google Pixel 3, save £40, now £699 (was £739): The smaller Google Pixel offers compact power and one of the best cameras you'll find on a smartphone. It's running the latest from Android and it's so very smart. See the Google Pixel offer

• Google Pixel 3 XL, save £40, now £829 (was £869): The larger of the Google Pixel 3 devices pushes the display to the edges with a notch design, giving you a lot more space to play than the smaller model. It's equally great, however, with night photos boosted by the Night Sight update. See the Google Pixel 3 XL deal

• Various Microsoft Surface Book models: Save up £370: A number of Surface Books have been discounted with various specs available at great prices. Click to see the offers

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018): Save £20, now £299: The latest Apple iPad with a saving just in time for Christmas. Click to see this offer

• Google Pixelbook: Save £300, now £699: The incredible Pixelbook is the ultra-premium Chromebook and represents the pinnacle of this design of tablet/laptop design. It's officially Google too, for those that care. Click to see the offer

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S2: Save £80, now £249: An Android-powered tablet with 32GB storage and a thin, light design that makes it portable and a joy to use. View Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 deal

• Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Series Convertible Laptop - save £200, now £530 (was £730): This 13.3-inch convertible laptop is well specified with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. View this deal

• Various Microsoft Surface Book models: Save up £370: A number of Surface Books have been discounted with various specs available at great prices. Click to see the offers at John Lewis

• 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar - save £200, now £1,599 (was £1,799): Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Pro graphics, Space grey. Two-year guarantee included. View the 2017 MacBook Pro offer

• Google Pixelbook: Save £300, now £699: The incredible Pixelbook is the ultra-premium Chromebook and represents the pinnacle of this design of tablet/laptop design. It's officially Google too, for those that care. Click to see the offer

• Garmin Vivosmart 4 Blue, save £20, now £99.99 (was £119.99): Garmin's Vivosmart 4 is sleek and discreet, offering up to seven days battery life. It tracks heart rate, stress tracking, VO2 Max and it is swim proof. View the Garmin deal on John Lewis.

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm now £219, save £60 (was £279): The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't the newest smartwatch from Apple but it still offers built-in GPS and waterproofing. View the Apple deal

• Apple Watch Series 3 42mm now £249, save £60 (was £309): The Apple Watch Series 3 in the 42mm model. Again, not the latest smartwatch from Apple but worth considering if you want an Apple Watch without spending the big bucks. View the deal

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music now £239.99, save £60 (was £299.99): The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music gives you Bluetooth connectivity for headphones with support for Deezer or Spotify downloads on the move. It gives you great fitness features with GPS and heart rate tracking and also does mobile payments. See the Garmin deal

• Garmin Fenix 5S GPS now £349.99, save £100 (was £449.99): Garmin's Fenix 5S GPS has a multitude of sensors, including heart rate, GPS, altimeter and a 3-axis compass, wit everything tying in with Garmin's Connect platform for detailed stats. View the Garmin deal

• Google Home Hub, save £40, now £99 (was £139): The newly-announced Home Hub adds a display and gives you all the skills of Google Assistant, but in a visual package. It's a great centre point for Google Home or smart home owners. View the Home Hub deal

• Google Home Mini, save £24, now £25 (was £49): This fabric-covered device will give you Google Assistant control of your home, answer questions and do a whole lot more. It's so compact you can put it anywhere as an extension or just to give it a try.View the Home Mini deal

• Google Home, save £50, now £79 (was £129): Google Home has you a bigger sound, an ideal replacement for your kitchen radio, giving you a better music experience than the Mini, but with the same Google Assistant skills. It's the original Google Home device. View the Google Home deal

• Google Home Max, save £50, now £349 (was £399): The biggest of the Google Home family, this is a speaker designed to fill your room with noise. It's the party piece of the Google Home family. View the Google Home Max deal

• Lego Harry Potter 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow and 75950 Aragog's Lair Bundle for £54.99, save £12.99 (was £67.98): You save by buying a bundle here, with the Hogwarts Whomping Willow set featuring a three-level Hogwarts castle section with a gate, dormitory, potions classroom and Severus Snape's office. View this deal on John Lewis.

• Lego Creator 10214 Tower Bridge for £174.99, save £35 (was £209.99): Build London's Tower Bridge with this Lego set. It features the iconic paired towers and a drawbridge that actually opens and closes. You can also take it apart in sections if you need to move it. View this deal on John Lewis

• Lego City 60197 Passenger Train for £79.99, save £26 (was £106): This Lego City set has a motorised engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control. The driver's cabin has an opening window, two cars with removable roofs, there are seats and tables and there is a full circular track with 16 curved and four straight rails. View this deal on John Lewis.

• Lego Star Wars 75192 Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon for £549.99, save £100 (was £649.99): This Lego set consists of over 7500 pieces and it includes four classic crew minifigures, three Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures, along with a BB-8 droid, two buildable Ports and a buildable Mynock. View offer on John Lewis.

If you're after a bargain, each of the best retailers has a dedicated Black Friday page with all the deals including the ones we might not have covered: