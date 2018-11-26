Best Argos deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

Sure as night becomes day, Argos is once again offering stacks of great Black Friday deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Hurry though as the offers end on 27 November.

Argos says that it had a whopping 78.5 million visits to its website on Black Friday last year and also sold 15,394 TVs during its last Black Friday sale!

When you order from Argos online you can obviously choose to have it delivered to your home (in as little as four hours if you choose £3.95 fast track same day home delivery) or you can opt for Click & Collect and pick up your order from one of over 1,200 locations including Argos stores and Sainsbury's supermarkets.

You can either pay online and pick up within a week or pay when you pick up (reserve online). You also get free returns within 30 days if you take the item back to an Argos store.

• Apple iPhone 7 (128GB), save £100, now £549 (was £649): The iPhone 7 offers Touch ID fingerprint security and a great, slim, aluminium body. There's plenty of storage in this model, great camera, and it will run iOS 12. See the iPhone offer at Argos

• Apple iPhone 8 - save £50 on various sizes and colours: The iPhone will run iOS 12 and apart from Face ID and the design is essentially the same as the iPhone X See the iPhone 8 offer at Argos

• Lenovo IdeaPad 330S - save £130, now £450 (was £580): Get this 15.6-inch laptop at a great price. It comes with Intel Core-i5, 8GB of RAM plus 256GB storage. View the deal

• HP 15.6 Inch E2 laptop - save £50, now £230 (was £280): Get this well-specified laptop with 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive based around the dual-core AMD E Series processor. View the HP deal



• Samsung 55NU7300 55-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - special offer at £549: This TV is also available in 49 and 65-inch versions, too. See this Samsung 55NU7300 deal at Argos

• LG 55UK6400PLF 55-inch 4K HDR TV - special offer at £449: A 55-inch LG Smart TV with HDR, Freeview HD and much more. See the LG 55UK6400PLF deal at Argos

• Hisense H43AE6100UK 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR - save £50, now £279 (was £329): With Dolby Digital Plus, built-in Wi-Fi and HDR, there's little debate that this is a steal. Check out this Hisense deal at Argos

• Dyson Light Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner - special price of £199: Get this superb upright cleaner at a Black Friday price. View the Light Ball deal

• Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - special price of £199: Get this superb upright cleaner at a Black Friday price. View the V6 Animal cordless deal

• Xbox One S 1TB Special Edition Minecraft Console Bundle: Save £120, now £179.99 (was £299.99): As well as a larger hard drive, the Xbox One S Minecraft console is styled exactly like Minecraft itself and also comes with a limited edition controller. View the Xbox One S Minecraft Console Bundle deal

• PlayStation 4 500GB with Marvel's Spiderman and Call of Duty WWII: now £243: A cracking couple of games paired with the 500GB console make for a reasonable deal that's not to be sniffed at. Lots of fun to be had here. View the PS4 500GB deal

• PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock: Save £15, now £14.99 (was £29.99): Charge both the Joy-Con controllers at once, when detached from the Nintendo Switch itself. View the PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock deal

• Ring Video Doorbell (first-generation) save £50, now £89 (was £139): Ring offers a connected video doorbell that's battery powered so easy install, giving you smartphone access and enhanced home security. View the Ring Video Doorbell offer

• Google Home Mini save £20, now £29 (was £49): Google Home Mini is stylish and compact, giving you a great way to add Google Assistant smarts to your home. It plays music, answers questions and controls your other devices. View the Google Home Mini offer

• Huawei MediaPad T5 10-inch tablet: Save £20, now £139.99: Sporting a 10-inch full HD display, metallic body and some impressive specs for the price, this tablet is a great bargain in time for Christmas. View this deal

• Fitbit Blaze save £20, now £109.99 (was £129.99): The Fitbit Blaze is a great tracking device for those who are happy to put a more prominent activity tracker on their wrist. We enjoyed it when we played around with it in the past. Click to view the Blaze offer

• Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro save £50, now £129 (was £179): Samsung's Gear Fit 2 Pro offers built-in GPS so you can leave your phone at home while you go for a run. It is also swim proof, offers smartphone notifications, tracks heart rate and it can be a music player too. View the Gear Fit2 Pro deal

• Fossil Q Men's Machine Steel Bracelet Hybrid Smartwatch - now £89.49 (was £178.99): This hybrid watch is an epic looking device and it offers plenty of features too. View the Fossil Q deal

• Fossil Q Gen 3 Chrome / Brown Leather save £89, now £169.99 (was £259): This Fossil Q generation 3 smartwatch runs on Wear OS and is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. View the Fossil Q deal.

• Google Home save £50, now £79 (was £129): The mainstay of the Google Home range, this smart speaker add Google Assistant to your home, letting you get answers, play music, and integrate your smart home devices. See the Google Home deal on Argos

• Google Home Max, save £50, now £349 (was £399): The biggest of the Google Home family, this is a speaker designed to fill your room with noise. It's the party piece of the Google Home family. View the Google Home Max deal

• Google Home Hub, save £40, now £99 (was £139): The newly-announced Home Hub adds a display and gives you all the skills of Google Assistant, but in a visual package. It's a great centre point for Google Home or smart home owners. View the Google Home Hub offer

• Lego Star Wars 75190 First Order Star Destroyer Toy for £82.99, save £47 (was £129.99): The First Order Star Destroyer has armour detailing, eight stud shooters and open-out panels revealing a detailed interior. It comes with five minifigures including Supreme Leader Snoke and First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant and two droids. There are over 1400 pieces so it will keep you busy for a while. View this deal

• Lego City 60200 Capital Toy Town Construction Set for £69.99, save £50 (was £119.99): The Capital Toy Town Construction Set has a two-story hotel, museum construction site, kiosk, charging station, six vehicles, a skate ramp with hoop and it comes with 13 minifigures. See this offer

• Lego Ninjago Movie 70618 Destiny's Bounty for £59.99, save £40 (was £99.99): This Destiny's Bounty set features wind-up-and-release anchors, Wi's dojo and bedroom, hidden ninja weapons and it comes with seven minifigures. View offer

• Lego Jurassic World 75931 Dilophosaurus Attack Dinosaur Toy for £27.99, save £17 (was £44.99): This Lego Jurassic World set features a hunters' outpost fence with exploding gate and wall functions and a movable crane with crate. It comes with three minifigures and two dinosaur figures. See this deal

