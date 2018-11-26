Best AO.com deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018

AO.com is one of Britain's biggest electrical retailers and is selling stacks of TVs, appliances, consoles, laptops and much more this Black Friday and across the Black Weekend to Cyber Monday.

Check back throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period to see the latest deals from AO.com - we'll list all the best ones here!

• HP 14-cm0999na 14-inch Laptop - save £200, now £499 (was £699): Get this good-looking silver Core-i7-based laptop for an absolute steal. Also features a 256GB SSD for speedy storage. View the HP offer

• HP 15-da0051na 15.6-inch Laptop - save £200, now £599 (was £799): Get this good-looking silver Core-i7-based laptop for an absolute steal. Also features a 256GB SSD for speedy storage. View the HP offer

• Acer Aspire 3 A315-53 15.6-inch Laptop - save £100, now £399 (was £499): If you're after an everyday laptop but don't need something that's ultraportable, you couldn't do better than this Core i5-powered laptop with 1TB of storage. View the Acer deal

• Microsoft Surface Pro (2017 version) - Save £700, now £1,999: When we reviewed the Surface Pro we thought it was a really great device - well made, quiet and sophisticated too. View the Microsoft Surface Pro offer

• Huawei MateBook X Pro - save £100, now £1,199.99, (was £1,299.99): This 13.9-inch powerhouse comes with Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256GB of storage. See the MateBook X Pro deal

• Microsoft Surface Pro (2017 version): Save £700, now £1,999: When we reviewed the Surface Pro we thought it was a really great device - well made, quiet and sophisticated too. View the Microsoft Surface Pro offer

• Huawei MediaPad T3: Just £59: A highly affordable 7-inch tablet with 16GB of storage, Android 6.0 and up to 12 hours of battery life too. View this offer here

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A and JBL Flip3 Bluetooth speaker: Save £40, now £159: The fantastic 10.1-inch tablet from Samsung combined with a brilliant Bluetooth speaker from JBL for a great price. Click to see this offer

• Toshiba 55T6863DB 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Save £90, now £379 (was £469): Get this large-screen 4K HDR TV with Freeview Play for a bargain price.See this Toshiba 55T6863DB deal at AO

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Save £150, now £399 (was £549): This Black Gloss TV with integrated Freeview HD is also available in a 43-inch version, too. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at AO

• Toshiba TV 43T6863DB 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Save £90, now £279 (was £369): Want HDR and Freeview Play in a smaller screen size? Look no further than this Tosh. View the Toshiba TV 43T6863DB at AO

• Google Home Mini: save £20, now £29 (was £49) . Google's small, smart-macaroon is now cheaper than ever and offers all the important features of the original full-sized model. But, because it's small it's not as difficult to hide away somewhere or squeeze it onto a shelf. Sound is loud enough to fill a small room, and it acts as a Chromecast device for easy multi-room music playing. View the Google Home Mini offer

• Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 Over-ear Wireless Headphones - save £50, now £199 (was £249): These over-ear Bluetooth headphones are noise-cancelling and have a built-in mic for calls on the go. View the Plantronics deal



• iRobot Roomba 680 - Save £200, now £269 (was £469): This iRobot vac is a steal at nearly half the price for Black Friday 2018. You'll get up to 60 minutes runtime from a single charge and it'll clean both hard floor and carpet. View the iRobot Roomba 680 offer

• De'Longhi Icona Vintage Espresso Coffee Machine - Save £80, now £99 (was £179): This espresso machine is a little more than that, with a milk frother, while there's also a cup warmer to gently heat your cups. Massive value. View the De'Longhi Espresso Machine offer

• KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM156BCA Stand Mixer with 4.8 Litre Bowl - save £325, now £274 (was £599): This Candy Apple Red version of KitchenAid's epic mixer is now available at a superb discount. View the KitchenAid deal



Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.