(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Day will kick off on 13 October 2020 and that means there will be some superb deals on microSD cards for Android smartphones, cameras and the Nintendo Switch.

We'll be covering the very best bargains here on Prime Day itself, but remember, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible.

Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a microSD card for storage expansion, with the latter nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Dan Grabham.