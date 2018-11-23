Fantastic new Kindle Paperwhite gets £30 Black Friday discount

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has only been available for a couple of weeks, but it's already landed itself a discount thanks to Black Friday.

The new Kindle Paperwhite refreshes the design of Amazon's most popular Kindle device, but also adds waterproofing, so you can safely read in the bath or swimming pool without the worry of damaging it if it gets splashed.

The Kindle Paperwhite has been reduced by £30 on Amazon.co.uk, meaning that it's only £89.99, reduced from £119.99

The Kindle Paperwhite offers front illumination of its E-Ink display, meaning you can read in the dark. The battery will last for weeks and it has a 6-inch 300dpi display.

There are a range of covers to protect your Kindle from scratches, and the storage will allow you to carry hundreds of books. Access to the Kindle Store means you can browse, buy and download wherever you are, with your pages synced via Whispersync so you can easily resume reading where you left off.

This latest generation of Kindle Paperwhite also supports Audible audio book and can connect to Bluetooth headphones. Many Audible books can also sync with the written version, so you can shift from reading to listening, seamlessly.