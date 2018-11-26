Best US Cyber Monday deals 2018

Welcome to the best deals from the Cyber Monday sale in the US.

So, check your bank accounts and figure out how many pay cheques you have left before Christmas, because we've rounded up a selection of the best tech-related deals that are worth your hard-earned cash. Some are weekend-long sales, and most are online only.

Good luck!

• Adobe Cyber Monday deals

To kick off the holidays, Adobe is offering its Creative Cloud All Apps suite for $39.99 a month.

• Adobe CC, 25% off. You read that right. That's a 25 per cent discount off the regular $52.99 plan. On an annual basis, the promotion lowers the price to $479.88, from $599.88. View Adobe's offer here.

• Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon is still offering plenty of great deals on its own devices.

• Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, now just $69.99 ($30 off) The regular Amazon Fire tablet is a 7-inch tablet, powered by a quad-core processor and offering Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro-USB for charging and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. It has a plastic build. View the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet deal on Amazon

• Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, now just $89.99 ($40 off) The Amazon Fire comes in 8GB or 16GB storage options, and with or without "special offers". Special offers means lock screen advertising, but if you really want to protect your kids, opt for no special offers. View the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet deal on Amazon

• Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa, now just $99.99 ($50 off) There are few tablets available for so cheap, and few that deliver as much as Amazon is offering in the Fire HD 10. It's definitely a tablet that should appeal to those wanting big screen entertainment, with a definite leaning toward those Prime customers who will have access to plenty of content. View the Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa deal on Amazon

• Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, now just $149.99 ($50 off) One of the best tablets for kids is the Amazon Fire, for a number of reasons. First, the price. Second, Amazon has put a lot of effort into providing parents with controls to ensure that the Fire is a safe place for kids. This model is the biggest of the three Kids Edition tablets Amazon offers. View the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet deal on Amazon

• Fire HD 10 and Show Mode Dock bundle, $129: This is great if you've been wanting an Echo Show and a Fire tablet, because you get both experiences in one. View the bundle offer on Amazon.

• Fire TV Cube 4K, $59: Ever want to control your TV and home theatre equipment by voice? Now, you can, with Fire TV Cube, via Alexa. Plus, you get to watch everything in ultra HD clarity. View the Fire TV Cube 4K offer on Amazon.

Fire HD 10, $99: This is the biggest Fire tablet you can get. If you want an ultra cheap alternative to iPad Pro, here ya go. View Fire HD 10 offer on Amazon.

• Echo Dot (second-gen), $24: This is the cheapest Echo available. You can play music through it and talk to it, or hook it up to external speakers. It's versatile and inexpensive. View Echo Dot offer on Amazon.

• Amazon Smart Plug, $5: In order to get this sale price, you need to buy an Echo, which, honestly, is a good deal, since you can control anything plugged into this outlet by voice via Alexa - as long as you got an Echo. View Smart Plug offer on Amazon.

• Fire HD 8 and Show Mode Dock, $109: This is like an ultra cheap Echo Show, only it's more portable because you can take the tablet on the go. It's also not as unwieldy as a 10-incher. View bundle on Amazon.

• Fire HD 10 and Show Mode Dock, $149.99: Save $50 bucks on the same deal as above, but with a larger slate. View bundle offer on Amazon.

• Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

When it comes to all the online deals, prices are valid through 26 November.

The best deals we could find were the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch with keyboard for $600 (was $960), the Ring Doorbell 2 + Amazon Echo Dot third-gen for $140 (was $199), the Apple Watch Series 3 (32mm) for $229 (was $279), and the Ultimate Ears Megaboom for $100 (was $249).

• Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-inch with keyboard, $600: If you've been waiting to buy Microsoft's hybrid slate, now is the time. You won't find a deal like this until the next Surface Pro comes around. View Surface Pro 6 offer on Best Buy.

• Ring Doorbell 2 + Amazon Echo Dot third-gen, $140: You've seen the viral videos. With this device, you could catch a porch thief in action. It gives you a sense of security, plus internet fame. View Doorbell 2 offer on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 3 (32mm), $229: This isn't the latest Apple Watch. It's only a year old and super cheap, however. View Apple Watch offer on Best Buy.

• Ultimate Ears Megaboom, $100: This is a popular Bluetooth speaker. Get it if you find yourself wanting to listen to music loudly while on the go. View UE Megaboom offer on Best Buy.

• Canary Cyber Monday sale

Canary, a maker of smart home security cameras, has some great Cyber Monday deals: All deals will be available on Canary’s site, and the $50 off deals will also be available at Target, Amazon, and Best Buy.

• Canary security camera, for $119 ($50 off). With this smart camera, you can use the Canary app to watch in real time, from anywhere at anytime. Canary connects your smart home to your smartphone in HD video. View the all-in-one Canary security camera offer.

• Canary's newest indoor camera, the Canary View for $49 (was $99). This indoor security camera offers i080p HD video with AI-powered features. View the Canary View offer.

• Free Canary Device (or Canary View) with purchase of one-year membership, for $99. You're paying for service, but you get a free Canary device! View this offer.

• Free Canary Flex (the outdoor camera) with purchase of two-year membership, for $198. This deal is like the one above, but it's specifically for the Canary Flex outdoor camera. View this offer.

• Costco Cyber Monday deals

Many of Costco's deals will be available both in stores and online, while others will be exclusively online. The best deals we spotted include a Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover and Surface Pen for $800 (was $1,000) and the Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 (was $2,000).

• Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover and Surface Pen, $800: If you've been interested in a hybrid device, look no further, as this bundle from Microsoft comes with a keyboard case and stylus. View Surface Pro 6 bundle on Costco.

• Dell XPS 13, $1,500: This nearly bezel-less laptop is all the rage right now. If you can save $500 on it, get it. View XPS 13 offer on Costco.

• Google Home Mini (3 pack), $70: This is a great way to outfit every bedroom in your house with Google Assistant smarts, but on the cheap. View Home Mini multi-pack offer on Costco.

• Bose On-Ear Wireless, $100: Want an inexpensive pair of premium wireless headphones? Look no further. View Bose offer on Costco.

• Dell Cyber Monday deals

Dell's online Cyber Monday sale includes Dell's full product line. The best deals are "doorbusters" that are only available for a limited time.

• Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1, $149 (starts Nov. 23 at 8am) Ever want a Surface-like hybrid, but don't want to spend over $1,000 bucks? Then check out Dell's alternative option, starting at just $149. View Inspiron 11 offer at Dell.

• Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11, $199.99 (starts Nov. 22 at 10am) There are quite a few brands making Chromebooks, and Dell is one of them. Grab this deal if you've been waiting for a Chromebook to hit below the $200 mark. View Chromebook offer at Dell.

• Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop, $499.99 (starts Nov. 22 at 10 pm) Got a kid who loves to game on the PC? He or she will love you if you get this for them. And at under $500, it won't break the bank. View Gaming Desktop offer at Dell.

• eBay Cyber Monday deals

eBay said it will be launching new deals every hour on Cyber Monday!

• Red Dead Redemption 2 + Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One, for $69.99 (41 per cent off). This is almost a buy one, get one deal. View the Red Dead 2 + COD Black Ops 4 offer eBay.

• Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle with Monitor, for $329.99 (34 per cent off). Hey, it's a third off. What's not to love? View Xbox offer at eBay.

• Google Home Hub, for $99 (34 per cent off). We've seen this price at other retailers, but if you prefer to shop at eBay, you better grab it while it's a third off. View Home Hub offer at eBay.

• Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds, for $89.99 (47 per cent off). Here's another solid pair of wireless ear

• Google Store US Cyber Monday deals

Google and Nest have announced several deals , with some sales starting as early as 18 November. The best deal we could find starts 18 November: the Google Pixelbook laptop for $699 (save $300). After that, you can get the Nest Learning Thermostat for $129 (save $70) from 21 November, the Nest Cam Indoor for $129 (save $70) from 21 November, and Nest Protect for $99 (save $20) from 21 November.

We also saw you could get the Chromecast Ultra for $49 (save $20) and Chromecast Audio for $15 (save $20), both from 22 November.

• Pixelbook, $699: This is an ultra-slim, 2-in-1 laptop that runs Chrome OS. It's super lightweight, very fast, and great for students or people who mostly use their devices to browse the internet or work online. View Pixelbook offer on Google.

• Nest Learning Thermostat, $129: Google-owned Nest makes IoT devices for smart homes and offices, and with this product from the company, you can intelligently control your home's temperature. View Learning Thermostat offer on Nest.

• Nest Cam Indoor, $129: When we reviewed this indoor smart camera, we loved it. Definitely one of the best you can get. View Cam Indoor offer on Nest.

• Nest Protect, $99: This rounds out Nest's home safety line, with a smart smoke and CO sensor. A must-have for those of you who also own Nest's thermostat. View Protect offer on Nest.

• Chromecast Ultra, $49: With this, you can beam video from your phone or laptop to your TV over Wi-Fi. It's easy to set up and super cheap. View Ultra offer on Google.

• Chromecast Audio, $15: This works like Chromecast, but it throws audio to speakers over Wi-Fi instead. View Audio offer on Google.

• View Harman Kardon's Cyber Monday sale

These prices will be available throughout 26 November and are exclusive to harmankardon.com.

• Harman Kardon Invoke on sale, for $49.95 (was $199.95). Ever want a Cortana-enabled speaker? This was one the first one! And it's cheaper than ever now. View Invoke offer on harmankardon.com.

• Harman Kardon Soho Wireless on sale for $69.95 (was $249.95). These are premium over-ear headphones, from a Samsung-owned company. View Soho Wireless offer on harmankardon.com.

HTC is holding a VIVE Cyber Weekend begins from 22 November until 26 November.

• Vive Pro Full Kit, for $1,199 ($200 off). This includes the VIVE Pro headset, two Steam VR Base Stations 2.0, two next-generation controllers, and a two-month subscription to VIVEPORT. If you don’t need the base station or controllers, you can get $100 off the VIVE Pro HMD, bringing the price to $699. View the HTC Vive offer at Amazon.

• HP US Cyber Monday deals

HP will offer a plethora of all-time lows on laptops to USB-C power banks, VR headsets, and more. The deals will start on 22 November and last throughout Cyber Monday. One of our favourites is the Spectre x350 Laptop 13t. Usually over $1,100, it'll be $850.

• Spectre x350 laptop 13t, $850. HP's Spectre laptops are some of the most versatile, popular Windows 10 laptops it makes. Grab this if you've been waiting for a deal on one. View Spectre x350 Laptop 13t offer on HP.

• JBL Cyber Monday deals

These prices will be available from on JBL.com and harmankardon.com, as well as retailers like Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and others.

• JBL Charge 3 on sale, for $89.95 (was $149.95). You can wirelessly connect up to three smartphones or tablets to this speaker. View Charge 3 offer at Amazon.

• JBL Pulse 3 on sale, for $119.95 (was $199.95). Take your listening show on the go, with the JBL Pulse 3, a portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound with 360-degree light experience. View Pulse 3 offer at Amazon.

• JBL Flip 4 on sale, for $59.95 (was $99.95). This Bundle includes the portable Bluetooth speaker and and a hardshell case. View Flip 4 offer at Amazon.

• JBL Bar 3.1 on sale, for $299.95 (was $499.95). This has a 450W of power, a dedicated center channel, and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. It also features JBL Surround Sound and Dolby Digital audio. View Bar 3.1 offer at Amazon.

• JBL E45BT on sale, for $49.95 (was $99.95). Here are some over ears, with over a four-star rating on Amazon. View E45BT offer at Amazon.

• JBL Free X on sale, for $99.95 (was $249.99). These are wireless in-ear headphones that claim to offer an entire day worth of wireless audio, with four hours of continuous playback and 20 hours of backup power from the charging case. View Free X at Amazon.

• Jet US Cyber Monday deals

Jet is online only and will be holding a sale on Cyber Monday. We like the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones ll deal for $299 (was $350), as well as the Apple iPad 2018 with 32GB for $249 (was $330), the Bose SoundSport wireless headphones for $99 (was $149), and the Google Home Mini Chalk 2-pack for $50 (was $78). The Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle for $45 is also good.

• Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones ll, $299: Bose makes some of the best headphones in the world, and these noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular and well-received. View QuietComfort 35 offer on Jet

• Apple iPad 2018 with 32GB, $249: Here is another great deal on Apple's tablet. If you don't want to shop on Jet, look elsewhere on this guide, because the latest iPad is reduced for the holidays at several places. View iPad offer on Jet.

• Bose SoundSport wireless headphones, $99: If you're an active person or an athlete who wants a new pair of wireless headphones, consider these sweat-proof headphones from Bose. View SoundSport headphones offer on Jet.

• Google Home Mini Chalk 2-pack, $50: Google's smallest Home Mini is just as smart as the other Home devices; it's just cheaper, more compact, and not quite as powerful for sound. This is a two-pack deal. View Home Mini offer on Jet.

• Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle, $45: Want a Home Mini plus a Chromecast? Here's a bundle that has both. View Home Mini bundle offer on Jet.

• Lenovo Cyber Monday deals

Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale offers the ThinkPad T470s for 54 per cent off, 45 per cent off the Yoga X1 second-gen, 54 per cent off of the X1 Carbon fifth-gen, 57 per cent off of the IdeaPad 130s-11IGM, and $200 off the new Yoga C930 2-in-1.

• ThinkPad T470s for 54 per cent off: It's over half off! Now that is a deal! View ThinkPad offer on Lenovo.

• 45 per cent off the Yoga X1 second-gen: HP's Yoga X1 is a critically acclaimed powerful hybrid. View Yoga X1 offer on Lenovo.

• 54 per cent off of the X1 Carbon fifth-gen: The Carbon edition of the X1 is even more premium, but it's over half off here. View X1 Carbon offer on Lenovo.

• 57 per cent off of the IdeaPad 130s-11IGM: Again, it's hard to ignore a laptop deal when you're saving nearly 60 per cent! View IdeaPad offer on Lenovo.

• $200 off the new Yoga C930 2-in-1: We love the Yoga 2-in-1s so we had to include this great sale. View Yoga C930 offer on Lenovo.

• Microsoft Cyber Monday deals

The Microsoft Store is probably the best place to buy Microsoft devices. But it also has deals on devices from other manufacturers. Its Cyber Monday sale continues on from its Black Friday sale.

• Surface Go base model, $399 ($50 off) This is Microsoft's entry-level Surface device, and it's the cheapest we've seen it yet. View Surface Go offer at Microsoft.

• Surface Pro 6 base version bundle, $799 ($260 off) If you don't want the base model Pro 6 featured in this deal, Microsoft is also discounting different configurations of the device at its store. View Surface Pro 6 offer at Microsoft.

• Save $300 off the new Surface Laptop 2 Microsoft's Laptop 2 isn't cheap, but it's worth a look at $300 off. View Surface Laptop 2 offer at Microsoft.

• Asus VivoBook Flip with Intel Pentium Silver, $279 ($120 off) Asus' device is nearly a third off in this deal. View Flip offer at Microsoft.

• Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 with Core i5, $499 The Flex is a great alternative to the Surface Pro, but we think the Surface Go might be a better buy for your money. Still, if you love Lenovo, it's worth checking out this deal. View Flex offer at Microsoft.

• Newegg US Cyber Monday deals

Newegg is online only. And most deals are limited-time only.

• Asus ROG Strix Scar laptop, $800: This is a wonderful deal on a mid-level gaming laptop. View ROG Strix Scar offer on Newegg.

• Acer Switch Alpha 12, $520: Here is one of the cheapest hybrid deals we've seen so far. View Switch Alpha offer on Newegg.

• Nvidia Shield TV, $140: The Shield TV doubles as a lightweight console and a TV media streamer. View Shield offer on Newegg.

• Office Depot Cyber Monday deals

In terms of deals, we like the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $699 (was $1,100), as well as the Lenovo Flex 5 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop for $499 (was $799), and the Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop for $319 (was $500).

• HP Pavilion 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop, $699: There are so many laptops, but you can't go wrong with a Pavilion, especially if you need it for basic web browsing and computing. View Pavilion offer on Office Depot.

• Lenovo Flex 5 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop, $499: Lenovo's ultra-cheap touchscreen laptop is even more affordable with this deal. View Flex 5 offer on Office Depot.

• Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop, $319: Looking for a super basic machine for your kid that won't break the bank? Here you go. View Inspirion offer on Office Depot.

• Razer Walmart Cyber Monday deals | Amazon Razer Cyber Monday deals | Best Buy Razer Cyber Monday deals | Newegg Razer Cyber Monday deals | Microsoft Razer Cyber Monday deals

Razer is offering several deals across its portfolio, but at different retailers, interestingly. Here's a selection, but be sure to check out the deal pages linked above to see more discounted items.

• Razer Holiday Chroma Bundle, for $95 (normally $150). This bundle includes the Cynosa Chroma Keyboard, Abyssus Essential Mouse, and Goliathus Chroma Mouse Pad. View Razer offer at Walmart.

• Razer Phone, for $369.99 (normally $699.99). This is Razer's first phone, and it was designed with gamers in mind. View phone offer at Microsoft.

• Razer Blade Stealth, starting at $1,299.99 ($200 to $300 off). The company’s known mostly for its performance gaming mice, keyboards, and controllers, but it's also getting a big name for itself when it comes to building impressive gaming laptops. View offer at Amazon.

• Sam's Club Cyber Monday deals

Like many retailers, Sam's Club is extending some of its best Black Friday deals to Cyber Monday.

• PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB, $269: If you still haven't bought a PS4, first of all, why? Second of all, grab this great deal. You won't regret it. We love our PS4 Slim. View PS4 offer on Sam's Club.

• $150 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro: You likely won't find the iPad Pro on sale any other time of the year, so if you really want one, Sam's Club is offering a nice discount for its one-day sale. View iPad Pro offer on Sam's Club.

• $50 App Store and iTunes gift card pack, $42.98: It's only a $7 savings, but hey, every little bit counts. View Apple gift card offer on Sam's Club.

• Sonos' Cyber Monday deals

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Sonos is offering the following deals:

• Sonos One speaker, save $25. For Sonos fans and music fans after a smart speaker that delivers excellent sound quality for its size, a great design and fantastic integrated Alexa voice control, as well as the option of Google Assistant in the future, the Sonos One won't disappoint. View Sonos One offer at Sonos.

• Sonos Beam soundbar, save $50. The new Sonos soundbar is compact but delivers expansive performance. From what we've heard, this small soundbar is a winner. View Sonos Beam offer at Sonos.

• Sonos Sub, save $100. The Sonos Sub sounds great, offering plenty of bass, and if you are happy to turn the levels up, tooth-rattling amounts of noise. It isn't for everyone, nor will it be necessary for everyone, but the Sonos Sub is a device that is all about sound and it's an excellent addition to the Sonos system if you can afford it. View Sonos Sub offer at Sonos.

• Staples US Club Cyber Monday deals

For Cyber Monday, Staples is offering many of the same sort of deals we are seeing elsewhere.

• Amazon Echo Dot, $24: Echo Dot is the entry-level Echo. A great way to get your foot in the door of the Alexa ecosystem. View Echo Dot offer on Staples.

• Google Home Hub, $99: Google's Home speakers now come with a touchscreen! Save on it with this deal. View Home Hub offer on Staples.

• Target Club Cyber Monday deals

Target is offering various deals on Cyber Monday, but by far, the coolest savings is its 15 per cent off sitewide deal. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout and excludes a few different categories, including Apple devices.

• Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals kick off at 12:00am ET on Nov. 26 - with pricing similar to Black Friday.

• Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s bundle, $10 off: OMG. We love this cute little camera. It reminds us of the old Polaroids. View Fujifilm offer on Walmart.

• Lenovo Tab E7, $59: This is probably the cheapest tablet you'll find outside of Amazon's Fire slates. View Lenovo Tab E7 offer on Walmart.