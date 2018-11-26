Best Cyber Monday deals 2018: Keep saving with the latest tech deals

Black Friday may be over but the deals are still running - many until the end of today, Cyber Monday. Amazon is even running its Cyber Monday deals period until the end of the week!

We've rounded up the best UK deals for you on this page including offerings from all the major retailers including Amazon UK, Currys PC World, John Lewis, AO and Argos.

Our curated list picks out the best tech deals without any of the dross, so you won't find any dodgy TVs, underpowered laptops or terrible phones here. Read on and get saving!

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

There are deals across so many areas. On Pocket-lint we round them up by category to help you find what you're looking for. Here's where you'll be able to find all the deals.

Vodafone came out swinging this Black Friday with a 100GB cheap tariff, which brought in some great deals. Here are the best of the pick:

• Samsung's Galaxy S9 costs £36 a month, with 100GB of data, unlimited mins/texts and no phone cost. View the deal

• Apple's iPhone XR best deal also sports 100GB of data costing £36 a month, with unlimited minutes/texts and zero upfront fee. View the deal

• The leading OnePlus 6T deal this Black Friday comes with a 40GB data allowance for £28 a month on Vodafone, with UL mins/texts and £75 upfront - which is a great offer. See the deal

• Google's Pixel 3 has a £510 saving on the plan with 100GB of data for £36 a month, £29.99 upfront fee and UL mins/text. See the deal

• Apple's iPhone XS has a £266 saving with a 100GB data allowance contract, priced at £52 a month, with the usual unlimited minutes/texts and £79.99 for the mobile. View the deal

• The key Black Friday deal for the Huawei P20 Pro comes with 100GB of data for £36 a month, with no cost for the handset and you won't find that offer with the network. View the deal

• Looking for a great SIM Only deal? Three is offering unlimited data for £20 a month with unlimited minutes and texts. That's a huge amount and will cater for all your downloading needs. View the deal

• Ring Video Doorbell 2, save £50, now £129 (was £179): Ring is one of the success stories in smart homes, offering a video doorbell, so you can see who is at the door, get smartphone notifications and have a little more front door security. The price has been slashed on this desirable device. See the Ring Video Doorbell offer

• Amazon Echo Plus (second gen), save £30, now £109.99 (was £139.99): The second-gen Echo Plus is probably the best Echo. It has great sound, offers stereo pairing, features a Zigbee hub for smart home control and looks good too. This deal makes it the cheapest it's ever been. See the Echo Plus deal on Amazon

• Amazon Echo Show (second gen), save £50, now £169.99 (was £219.99): The new Echo Show has a larger 10-inch display, great speakers and looks a lot nicer than the previous edition. All the Alexa skills - and a Zigbee controller - with a display to boost the entertainment value. This is the first discount it's had, making it the cheapest it's ever been. View the Echo Show offer on Amazon

• Amazon Echo Dot (third gen), save £25, now £24.99 (was £49.99): The new Echo Dot has incredible sound for its size and reduced to nearly half price, it's a deal too good to be missed. See the Echo Dot deal here on Amazon

• Amazon Echo (second gen), save £35, now £54.99 (was £89.99): The second-gen offers a fabric-covered design and all the skills of Alexa, recently boosted with stereo pairing and compatibility with the Echo Sub. It's the cornerstone of an Echo home. View the Echo deal here at Amazon

• Google Home Hub, save £40, now £99 (was £139): The newly-announced Home Hub adds a display and gives you all the skills of Google Assistant, but in a visual package. It's a great centre point for Google Home or smart home owners. View Google Home Hub offer on eBay | Currys | John Lewis | Argos

• Google Home Mini, save £25, now £25 (was £49): This fabric-covered device will give you Google Assistant control of your home, answer questions and do a whole lot more. It's so compact you can put it anywhere as an extension or just to give it a try. View the Google Home Mini for at: John Lewis

• Google Home, save £50, now £79 (was £129): Google Home has you a bigger sound, an ideal replacement for your kitchen radio, giving you a better music experience than the Mini, but with the same Google Assistant skills. It's the original Google Home device. See the Google Home deal at: Currys | John Lewis | Argos

• Google Home Mini and Philips Hue Smart Bulb B22 Starter Kit save £105, now £79.99 (was £184.99): Google Home Mini will put Google Assistant anywhere in your home, along with a Hue starter kit for smart lighting, with big savings on this bundle. View the Google Home and Hue deal at Currys

• Hive Active Heating and Hot Water (self install), save £70, now £108.99 (was £179): Hive will make your heating and hot water smart, compatible with Alexa and offering a nicely designed thermostat. The prices have been discounted, but this is the self-install option. View the Hive offer on Amazon

• Tado V3+ starter kit, save £77, now £123 (was £200): This is the lowest price for the Tado start kit that will make your heating smart and compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and HomeKit. This offer will only last for 24 hours. See the Tado offer on Amazon

• Apple iPhone X (64GB), save £120, now £779 (was £899): That Super Retina display, the A11 Bionic chip and Face ID. It's not quite the latest iPhone, but it's £200 cheaper than the latest iPhone. See the iPhone X deal at Currys

• Honor Play (64GB), save £35, now £244.79 (was £279.99): The Honor Play is one of the best phones you'll find for the money. There's loads of power in a package that's almost unbeatable on price, with a 6.3-inch display. See the Honor Play deal at Amazon UK

• Google Pixel 3 XL, save £40, now £829 (was £869): The larger of the Google Pixel 3 devices pushes the display to the edges with a notch design, giving you a lot more space to play than the smaller model. It's equally great, however, with night photos boosted by the Night Sight update. See the Google Pixel 3 XL deal at John Lewis or Currys

• Nokia 7.1 (32GB), save £70, now £229.99 (was £299.99): The Nokia 7.1 is a new handset, sitting in the mid-range offering a large display and uncluttered Android One software. See the Nokia 7.1 deal at Amazon UK

• Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018), save £20, now £299 (was £319): The latest Apple iPad with a saving just in time for Christmas. Click to see this offer on John Lewis

• Amazon Fire 7 tablet, save £20, now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 is great for kids, at almost diposable prices, but still a fully-featured tablet great for Netflix, Amazon Video and playing games. See the Fire 7 tablet deal on Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, save £30, now £49.99 (was £79.99): Fire HD 8 increases the size and display resolution striking a great balance between size and portability. 10 hours of battery life, integrated access to Amazon Video with downloads, Netflix and other apps, make it a very affordable tablet. Also offers hands-free Alexa. See the Fire HD 8 deal on Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, save £50, now £99.99 (was £149.99): The biggest and most powerful Fire tablet, it gives you a full HD display, great for watching movies, as well as hands-free Alexa. View the Fire HD 10 on Amazon

• Microsoft Surface Pro (2017 version), save £700, now £1,999: When we reviewed the Surface Pro we thought it was a really great device - well made, quiet and sophisticated too. View the Microsoft Surface Pro offer at AO.com

• PlayStation 4 1TB with FIFA 19, now £249.99: You can get double the hard drive storage with this deal and FIFA fans also get the game and loads of extra Ultimate Team content bundled in. View the PS4 1TB with FIFA 19 deal on Amazon

• PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19: Just £219.99: The best FIFA game yet makes for a great pairing with the PlayStation 4 at this price. View the PlayStation 4 deal on Amazon

• Nintendo Switch Neon, save £30, now £249 (was £279): Get the Nintendo Switch console with neon red and blue Joy-cons for the lowest price yet. View the Nintendo Switch Neon deal on Amazon

• Nintendo Switch Neon with Lego DC Super Villains, save £23.99, now £299.99: Lego fans will love this offer. The console plus Lego DC Super Villains for a super price. View the Nintendo Switch Neon deal at Game

• Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft Creator bundle, now £199.99: The brilliant Xbox One S paired with the equally amazing Minecraft. A sure-fire hit with creative young people this Christmas. A bargain at this price as well. View the deal on eBay here

• Xbox One S 1TB with Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, now £199.99: Know someone that might fancy a touch of WW2 goodness this Christmas? Then this bundle might make for the perfect purchase. Click here to see the deal on eBay

• Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3 and Hot Wheels DLC, now £259.99: Getting the Xbox One S with one of the best games around and all its downloadable content was a bargain. View the Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 deal on Amazon

• Xbox One S 1TB with Fortnite + Elder Scrolls Online, Basic Plus accessory pack and Now TV 2 Month Entertainment Pass, save £32.97, now £274.99: As well as two games, this Xbox One S bundle also comes with Now TV for 2 months and an accessory pack too. View this Xbox One S deal at Game

• Marvel's Spider-Man: Save £21, now £28.99: The long-awaited open-world Spider-Man game is here and doesn't disappoint, especially at this price! Click to view this offer on Argos

• Destiny 2: Save £50, now just £4.99: A game we dubbed "The perfect blend of MMO and single-player" now available at a rock bottom price thanks to this brilliant Black Friday bargain. Click to view the offer on Zavvi

• Fitbit Charge 2 save £60, now £79.99 (was £139.99): The Fitbit Charge 2 is a great choice for those wanting a fitness tracker, but not something that's going to be really bulky. It will track steps, your heart rate and automatically detect and log exercise. Various colours available at discounted prices. View the Fitbit Charge 2 deal.

• Huawei Band 2 Pro fitness tracker save £44, now £35.99 (was £79.99): A fitness tracker that's not only waterproof, capable of tracking your heart-rate and GPS location but is also said to last up to 21 days on a single charge. View the offer on Amazon.

• Garmin Fenix 5 save £130, now £349.99 (was £479): The Fenix 5 packs in all Garmin's fitness and sport skills, in a package that's more elegant, making it a great smartwatch for all occasions. View the Garmin Fenix deal on Amazon

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music now £239.99, save £60 (was £299.99): The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music gives you Bluetooth connectivity for headphones with support for Deezer or Spotify downloads on the move. It gives you great fitness features with GPS and heart rate tracking and also does mobile payments. See the Garmin deal at John Lewis

• Garmin Vivofit JR 2 kids activity tracker now £49.99, save £30 (was £79.99): A stylish little activity tracker for the small people in your life. With the Black Friday discounts, it's available at a small price too. View the Vivofit Jr offer at Currys

• Garmin Forerunner 235 save £124, now £176 (was £300): If you're a runner then it's a Forerunner you want and the 235 is a good balance of features and affordability. See the Garmin Forerunner 235 offer at Amazon

• Fitbit Ionic save £40, now £240 (was £279): The Fitbit Ionic brings a solid, lightweight design with a beautiful screen, while also adding built-in GPS and dedicated swim functionality that the earlier Blaze was lacking. It's a great device and at this price it's not to be missed. Click to view the offer at Amazon

• Fitbit Alta now £49.99, save £50 (was £99.99): The Fitbit Alta is a great activity tracker. This model doesn't offer heart rate but it is slim, stylish and it links to Fitbit's excellent platform, offering easy to read stats and data. See this deal on Fitbit

• Hisense H65AE6100UK 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV - Save £120, now £579 (Was £699): This exceptional large TV features Freeview Play and HDR. Also available in other sizes. View the Hisense deal at Amazon UK

• LG 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV - Save £500, now £1,299 (was £1,799): A huge saving for this 4K HDR OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in a 65-inch version. See this LG OLED55B8PLA deal at Currys

• Sony 43-inch 4K HDR TV: Save over £250, costing £478 (was £699): This 43-inch Sony TV sports Triluminos Display for a great picture, seen in all its HDR glory and up-scaling - idea for your next big buy. See this Sony Bravia KD43XE7093B deal at Amazon UK

• Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV - Save £136, now £364 (was £500): This Ambilight model has HDR Plus and Freeview Play - it's terrific at this price. See this Philips 43PUS6753/12 deal at Amazon

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Save £150, now £399 (was £549): This Black Gloss TV with integrated Freeview HD is also available in a 43-inch version, too. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at AO.com

• Philips 55POS9002/05 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED Smart TV - Save £801, now £1,199 (was £2,000): This dark silver slim-bezel 2017 OLED model TV has both HDR Perfect and Freeview HD plus 30W sound. See this Philips 55POS9002/05 deal at Amazon UK

• LG 50-inch 4K HDR TV - Save £180, now £499 (was £679): A decent saving for a great TV with 4K and HDR and Freeview Play/Freesat HD. Also available in various other sizes. See this LG 50UK6950PLB deal at Currys

• Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - special buy at £399: This super large screen TV has HDR 10+ and auto motion plus for smooth action. See this Samsung UE50NU7020 deal at John Lewis

• Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, save £70.00, now £199.99 (was £269): The 1000XM2 was the follow-up pair to the original, sublime noise cancelling 1000X over-ears. Like its predecessor, the Mark II offers awesome noise cancelling and great sound quality in a comfortable package. View the Sony WH-1000XM2 offer on Amazon

• Beats Studio3 Wireless noise cancelling headphones (porcelain rose), save £100.99, now £199 (was £299.99): Beats Studio3 Wireless earned rave reviews for offering a really comfortable fit, great sound and stupidly long battery life. View the Beats Studio3 Wireless offer at Very

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 wireless, save £96, now £135 (was £229): The H5 in-ears offer fantastic custom-tuned sound. They ship with a number different ear tips, are dust and splash resistant as well as featuring magnets so the tips snap together. View the Beoplay H5 deal on Amazon

• Sony XBA-N1AP Premium High-Res Audio in-ear headphones, save £33, now £117 (was £150): If you're not ready to hop on the wireless bandwagon, the Sonys are arguably one of the best pairs of wired earphones going. You get clear sound, 1.2m cord and a frequency response of 4Hz-40,000Hz. View the Sony XBA-N1AP offer on Amazon

• RHA MA750 wireless in-ear headphones: save £50.96, now £98.99 (was £148.05). With its 12 hours of battery, the RHA MA750i is among the longest-lasting neckband in-ears around. Even before the discount, this set sounds way better than its price point suggested. View the RHA MA750 offer on Amazon.

• Q Acoustics M3 soundbar - save £70, now £229 (was £299): This price is an absolute steal for the epic M3 which features Bluetooth and NFC. View the Q Acoustics M3 deal at Amazon UK

• Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar, save £400.99, now £299 (was £699.99): The Samsung MS650 is a great all-in-one soundbar, in that it delivers bass without the need for a subwoofer. It's very accomplished, and a very good deal. See the Samsung soundbar deal on Currys

• Google Home, save £50, now £79 (was £129): Google Home was the company's first smart speaker, and still among the most useful and fully featured. What's more, with its inoffensive design and attractive textures, it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. Of course, it's also a decent speaker for playing your music through and - like all other Home products - is also useful as a Chromecast device. View the Google Home offer at Currys

• Marshall Acton Bluetooth speaker, save £70.00, now £99.99 (was £169.99): With its retro guitar amp stylings, complete with those iconic volume/tone dials, this is an awesome-looking speaker. Its 41W of power is plenty to fill small/medium sized rooms. What's more, with Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity you can connect just about everything to it. View the Marshall Acton deal at Currys

• Beats by Dr Dre Pill+ Bluetooth speaker, save £45, now £119 (was £164): The Pill+ by Beats is a handy, loud and long-lasting portable speaker featuring 12-hour battery life, a Lightning connector for charging and the ability to pair with a second Pill+ for a more immersive stereo audio feel. Its simple button system makes it easy to control, and the downloadable app makes it more customisable. View the Beats Pill+ offer at Very

• Apple Watch Series 3 38mm now £219, save £60 (was £279): The Apple Watch Series 3 isn't the newest smartwatch from Apple but it still offers built-in GPS and waterproofing. View the Apple deal.

• Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera: Save £200.99, now £299 (was £499.99): A great little system camera from the Micro Four Thirds family is all about small scale portability and retro-style design. It's got a 12-32mm lens included for an altogether bargain price. View the Panasonic GX800 deal on Amazon

• Panasonic Lumix TZ80 compact camera: Save £110.99, now £249 (was £359.99): The do-it-all point-and-shoot camera that'll fit in your pocket, yet zoom in afar unlike a smartphone camera. View the Panasonic TZ80 deal on Amazon

• Huawei MateBook X Pro - save £200, now £1,099.99, (was £1,299.99): This 13.9-inch powerhouse comes with Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256GB of storage. See the MateBook X Pro deal

• 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar - save £200, now £1,599 (was £1,799): Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Pro graphics, Space grey. Two-year guarantee included. View the MacBook Pro offer at John Lewis.

• Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook - save £150, now £600 (was £750): A stonking deal on a superb 15.6-inch gaming laptop with Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. View the Acer Aspire gaming deal at Amazon

Here's everything you need to know about Black Friday 2018 in the UK.

Black Friday is Friday 23 November 2018. Cyber Monday is Monday 26 November 2018.

Originally a US-only event, Black Friday has stretched across the pond and to other regions too. It is a day in November, the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving, where retailers heavily discount thousands of items in the build-up to Christmas.

It lasts an entire day traditionally, but some retailers start their Black Friday deals early, including Amazon in the US and Amazon UK, which often starts its sales period a week beforehand. Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday - an online event the Monday after that essentially carries on the bargains for an extra day.

In reality, the bargains can begin up to a week before Black Friday and carry on until the end of November with retailers making the most of the opportunity to sell more products in an ever-more competitive market.

Amazon UK has announced its "biggest ever" Black Friday sale. The event will run acrposs 10 days from 16 – 25 November and naturally we'll bring you a curated selection of all the best Amazon UK Black Friday deals on our Amazon Black Friday hub page.

Argos runs deals all through the year, but Black Friday is a time to get something special. There are great bargains on tablets, TVs and games consoles but there are cheaper goods to be had in almost every category it covers.

Carphone Warehouse always offers a range of deals on mobile devices, tablets and accessories. It runs its Black Friday bargains for 24 hours, both instore and online.

Currys PC World runs deals throughout the year and Black Friday is no exception when it has some super offers available.

eBay is the land of deals for many, be that new from store outlets, or from individuals who have something that you want, but they don't. Traditionally, there a full range of deals available through eBay, and although they haven't specifically been positioned as Black Friday deals, it's always worth looking. Games consoles, in particular, were very cheap last year.

EE's Black Friday usually takes the form of some major deals on handsets, although you can also get bargains on price plans and PAYG deals too.

John Lewis has a commitment to be "Never Knowingly Undersold" so, as the site points out, it has to "match competitors' prices". The advantage with John Lewis is that it offers aftercare and often guaranteed cover for five years for many products, which is ideal for big gadgets like TVs or laptops.

Game starts pushing a range of offers on consoles and games early, but you can expect some even bigger deals come Black Friday. Generally, these take the form of extra games added to bundles, if you're looking for a new machine.

Mobiles.co.uk is part of the Dixons Carphone group and a strong competitor when it comes to price. It has some great offers on the day and will no doubt soon add a page where you can be notified of any deals.

O2 isn't a big Black Friday participant but could be tempted to offer some major discounts this year considering its competitors will.

Last year TalkTalk took the unprecedented step of starting its Black Friday deals a month early. It heavily discounted its fibre and standard broadband packages. A TalkTalk Fast Broadband package with 17Mbps was available for £19.95 a month.

Tesco usually has a countdown time on a dedicated Black Friday site long before the day kicks off. Last year, it also gave you the opportunity to the latest offers in advance, as well as register as a new customer to make sure you're ready to go when the clock hits zero.

Tesco Black Friday deals usually last a week or so.

Three always has something planned for Black Friday, promising lots of deals on the big day.

Vodafone will be taking part in Black Friday for the fifth year, we expect. It also ran a countdown clock on its site prior to the day so it's more than likely to do the same again.

Dyson always slashes prices for Black Friday. It will start its deals long before Black Friday, if last year is anything to go by.

Samsung always offers plenty of bargains across its online store. There's no indication that this year will be any different.

We will be updating highlighted deals across retailers and brands as and when they go live, both in the buildup to Black Friday, the day itself and throughout Cyber Monday.