Everyone knows a Star Wars fan. At this point, the Lucasfilm space opera is so ubiquitous that it might be an elderly relative or a young greenhorn, but you're pretty much guaranteed to know someone who feels the Force.

With Rise of the Skywalker having concluded the Skywalker Saga, now is as good a time as any to indulge in some Star Wars toy goodness. A Star Wars-themed gadget or toy is a pretty safe bet for a gift or a bit of self-indulgence.

So, we've rounded up some of the neatest options, from remote-controlled droids to your very own lightsaber.

The Skywalker Saga

Now that one of cinema's greatest and longest-running sagas is complete, it's the perfect time to get your hands on a complete set of the films on Blu-ray, or 4K Blu-ray if you're happy to splash out a significantly higher price. It'll net you some of the most exciting films ever made, with oodles of bonus material to peruse as well.

Sphero BB-8

The Sphero BB-8 is a must-have toy for any Star Wars fan, and practically an institution at this point. The dinky robot companion is one of the big stars of the Star Wars franchise, and now you can control your very own robot sidekick. You can get a BB-8 either on its own, where you use an app on your smartphone to control it, or with a Force Band, which lets you use the force to move him in different directions.

Sphero also launched a range of app-enabled droids including R2-D2, R2-Q5, and BB9-E. As with BB-8, you can watch the Star Wars films with any of the droids and they will react to various scenes. They will even interact with each other if you have them all rolling around your floor at home.

Now, Sphero has actually stopped making these droids, but there's still stock to be found all over the place, so don't despair!

D-O Interactive Droid

If you're excited for the release of The Rise of Skywalker, though, you might be looking out for a slightly newer droid buddy. D-O is straight out of the newest film, and looks to be an absolute cutie. This interactive toy lets you control the droid, but also play various games with it, and even set it to passively follow you around, if quiet companionship is more what you're looking for.

The Child Funko Pop

The first important caveat here is that you can't actually get this Funko Pop yet - it'll come out in 2020. But, nonetheless, it's looking like the hottest collectable going at the moment, and the promise of a future present is often a useful tool at this time of year. So, sign up for an email alert or pre-order it if you can. This adorable cutie from Disney+'s The Mandalorian is sure to be a hit.

Stormtrooper Bluetooth speaker

There's something genuinely iconic about a Stormtrooper's helmet design. You can channel that imagery while blasting your tunes from your very own Stormtrooper helmet with this 2.1-speaker system. You'll find a tweeter behind each eye, and a 15cm downward-firing subwoofer for added oomph.

Star Wars Monopoly: The Force Awakens Edition

You can choose whether to play on the Empire or Rebels' side in this novelty version of Monopoly, based on Star Wars. It's capitalism, but not as you know it - hotels are replaced by bases, and addresses by planets. As any family knows, though, don't blame Monopoly when you start to lose patience with each others' ruthless business decisions.

LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit

Using LittleBits electronic blocks technology and the free Droid Inventor app, kids big and small will be able to teach their R2 robot new tricks and take it on more than 16 missions across the Star Wars universe. It now includes coding, too, so younglings (and older users) can unlock six extra in-app challenges, which get them programming using a simple drag-and-drop system.

Star Wars 3D Death Star Wall Light

If you like the idea of a terrifying space station in the bedroom, this 3D Death Star wall light comes complete with a wall crack decal to make it appear as though it has crashed through your wall. The light is battery-powered so can be placed anywhere in your room and uses LED bulbs to light it up.

Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon

Star Wars Lego is the best Lego - you heard it here first. There are a great range of amazing Star Wars-themed sets, but perhaps the pick of the bunch is the old classic, the Millenium Falcon. Generations of kids have yearned to build the Falcon in Lego form, so don't hang about - snap it up!

Star Wars Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber

Channel your inner Star Wars villain with this high-quality replica lightsaber, the weapon of a certain Kylo Ren. It features realistic light effects, plays authentic sounds from the movie, and comes complete with a tasteful display stand.

Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet

We've all fancied ourselves a bit of a Luke Skywalker at one time or another, right? Stared up at two moons in the sky, wondering when destiny will come our way. Well, wait no longer - this premium replica helmet will make you feel about as Skywalker-y as is likely in this galaxy, with sound effects to make you feel like you're at the Battle of Yavin yourself.