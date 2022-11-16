Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 4080 graphics cards

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's 40-series of graphics cards have launched and now the RTX 4080 is available to buy but you might be wondering where you can get your hands on one.
When the 40-series first launched with the RTX 4090 that card sold out pretty quickly, hopefully, things will be a little different this time around.
Nvidia’s 40-series are still a bit pricey, even with the lower specced models becoming available, so it'll be worth shopping around. The Founders Edition of the RTX 4080 is set to retail for £1,269 in the UK and $1,199.99 in the US, but there are other cards available with more power and cooling performance.
Here are a selection of the cards you can get your hands on.
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4080 in the US
There are a number of places to buy the RTX 4080 graphics cards in the US, the following links will take you directly to the relevant sites with the various cards available, but we're also going to share some of the best card deals we've found.
The RTX 4080 Founder's Edition card comes straight from Nvidia and might well be one of the most affordable GPUs available in this line-up.
Gigabyte's Aero card is no only overclocked, but also stunning. Plus it's not much more expensive than the Founder's Edition.
MSI's Suprim X graphics cards are solidly built and solid performers too. This one isn't too much more than the standard pricing for this range but should pack a punch.
An overclocked edition of the RTX 4080 from Asus with some serious ROG branding and a price to match.
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4080 in the UK
If you're in the UK there are various places to grab an RTX 4080 graphics card. The links below will take you directly to the relevant sites with the various cards available, but we're also going to share some of the best card deals we've found.
This TUF graphics card from Asus includes overclocking as standard to give you a nice boost in performance.
This Palit RTX 4080 might have a pretty special design, but it's also one of the most affordable cards around in this line-up, so might be worth considering.
Though this MSI 4080 might not be the cheapest on the list, that doesn't mean it's not worth a look.
Another great looking card from Gigabyte and once that's bound to deliver the goods.