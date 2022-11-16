Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 4080 graphics cards

Nvidia Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 4080 graphics cards
(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia's 40-series of graphics cards have launched and now the RTX 4080 is available to buy but you might be wondering where you can get your hands on one. 

When the 40-series first launched with the RTX 4090 that card sold out pretty quickly, hopefully, things will be a little different this time around. 

Nvidia’s 40-series are still a bit pricey, even with the lower specced models becoming available, so it'll be worth shopping around. The Founders Edition of the RTX 4080 is set to retail for £1,269 in the UK and $1,199.99 in the US, but there are other cards available with more power and cooling performance. 

Here are a selection of the cards you can get your hands on.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4080 in the US

There are a number of places to buy the RTX 4080 graphics cards in the US, the following links will take you directly to the relevant sites with the various cards available, but we're also going to share some of the best card deals we've found. 

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X - $1,199.99Your price for this item is $1,199.99

The RTX 4080 Founder's Edition card comes straight from Nvidia and might well be one of the most affordable GPUs available in this line-up.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Aero OC 16GB - $1,299.99

Gigabyte's Aero card is no only overclocked, but also stunning. Plus it's not much more expensive than the Founder's Edition. 

MSI Suprim X GeForce RTX 4080 16GB - $1,379.99

MSI's Suprim X graphics cards are solidly built and solid performers too. This one isn't too much more than the standard pricing for this range but should pack a punch. 

Asus ROG NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition Video Card - $1,549.99

An overclocked edition of the RTX 4080 from Asus with some serious ROG branding and a price to match. 

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4080 in the UK

If you're in the UK there are various places to grab an RTX 4080 graphics card. The links below will take you directly to the relevant sites with the various cards available, but we're also going to share some of the best card deals we've found. 

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 TUF Gaming OC - £1,649.99

This TUF graphics card from Asus includes overclocking as standard to give you a nice boost in performance. 

Palit NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB - £1,354.99

This Palit RTX 4080 might have a pretty special design, but it's also one of the most affordable cards around in this line-up, so might be worth considering. 

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB - £1,449.98

Though this MSI 4080 might not be the cheapest on the list, that doesn't mean it's not worth a look. 

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB EAGLE OC - £1,419.98

Another great looking card from Gigabyte and once that's bound to deliver the goods. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.