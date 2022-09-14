(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has introduced an upgraded version of its entry-level Kindle, one that adds several features usually only found higher up in the KIndle family - such as the Paperwhite.

So where does that leave the latest Paperwhite itself? And which of the two should you consider if you're looking for a new Kindle?

We explain the differences to hellp you make that choice.

Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite design

Amazon Kindle (2022): 108.6 x 157.8 x 8.0mm, 158g

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: 125 x 174 x 8.1mm, 205g

In terms of design, the 2022 Kindle and 2021 Paperwhite are similar - they are both Kindles, after all. However, the Paperwhite is the larger of the two. It is also heavier.

That's because it houses a larger display and more proficient front light - both of which you can read about below. The standard Kindle might therefore be more comfortable to hold for longer periods but, in all honesty, while the extra 47g seems a lot on paper, it won't be that noticeable as the Paperwhite is still relatively light.

It's worth noting that the Paperwhite only comes in black, whereas the new Kindle is also available in denim (blue).

Both use recycled plastics in their build - if that's important to you - with the black version of the standard Kindle using 75 per cent, the Paperwhite 60 per cent. (The denim version of the Kindle uses 30 per cent).

Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite display

Amazon Kindle (2022): 6-inch glare-free display, 300ppi, front lit, dark mode

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: 6.8-inch glare-free display, 300ppi, front lit, adjustable warm light

The biggest difference between the two devices is the the display. The latest Paperwhite has a larger touchscreen, at 6.8-inches over 6-inches.

They each sport the same crisp reading experience though, featuring 300 pixels-per-inch apiece.

The Kindle features a dark mode whereby you can invert the text and background to be more comfortable on the eyes, but the Paperwhite does have an extra trick up its sleeve in that its 17 LED front light can be switched from a white light to warm amber. This is better for reading at night or in the dark.

The light change can also be scheduled in the settings.

Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite features

Amazon Kindle: Audiobook support (Audible AAX format), 16GB storage, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Waterproof (IPX8), Audiobook support (Audible AAX format), 8GB/16GB storage, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C

Both Kindles are capable of Audible audiobook plaback, through Bluetooth headphones or a speaker. However, only the Paperwhite is also waterproof (down to 2-metres for 60 minutes).

It also comes in two storage optipns - 8GB and 16GB - whereas the standard KIndle defaults to 16GB.

File type support is nigh-on identical on both. They each charge through USB-C.

Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite battery life

Amazon Kindle: Quoted at 6 weeks on a single charge

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Quoted at 10 weeks on a single charge

As it is bigger in size, the Paperwhite has a larger battery and therefore offers longer use between charges.

The Kindle provides up to 6 weeks, whereas the Paperwhite extends that to 10 weeks. Both are quoted based on half an hour of read time per day and a light setting of 13.

Some tasks, such as listening to audiobooks over Bluetooth, will naturally shorten the amount of charge available.

Amazon Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite price

Amazon Kindle: Starts at £84.99 / $99.99 (with ads)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Starts at £129.99 / $139.99 (with ads)

Amazon offers both devices with or without adverts, and you get a discount if you opt to have them.

There's quite a disparity between the two readers though, even more so if you want the Paperwhite with the extra storage. So, you have to decice how much a larger display, better battery life, waterproofing and a few more features is worth to you.

Conclusion

The latest Paperwhite was released at the end of 2021 and, at the time, it trounced the standard KIndle in many areas. However, the new 2022 model is much closer in specfications and, in some respects, offers better value for money.

It's smaller, yes, and the lack of waterproofing might prove important should you want to take it onto the beach, say, but you'll still get a very good reading experience for quite a bit less cash.

Writing by Rik Henderson.