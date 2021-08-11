Read our guide to help you decide which Amazon Kindle ereader is right for you. See the specs and features of all the Kindles to choose the right one.

Best Kindle 2023: Basic Kindle vs new and old Paperwhite vs Oasis

There's nothing like heading off on a holiday without having to weigh your luggage down with piles of books. Now, though, there's also a lot to be said for being able to access nearly limitless numbers of books without having to go to a shop to buy more. The Kindle reader is one of the most popular choices for ebook reading, letting you read your favourite books on a lightweight digital device, without the drawbacks that come with using a tablet or smartphone.

Not only is the Kindle incredibly power efficient, but it's also well-connected, meaning you can easily download new books. It's also very easy to use and seamlessly integrates with your Amazon account. The best prices are available on days like Prime Day or Black Friday, but there are regular discounts throughout the year.

The real decision is which model you should buy. There are currently six models of Kindle offered by Amazon: the Kindle (refreshed in 2022), Kindle Kids (2022), Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, Kindle Paperwhite Kids, and Kindle Oasis. Then there's the Kindle Scribe, which is slightly different.

Here's how they break down.

Best Kindle in 2023

157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0mm, 158g

6.0in display, 300ppi

16GB, Wi-Fi

USB-C charging

There are some important changes for the 2022 Kindle. While the display stays the same size, it has increased in pixel density, so it will be sharper and offer a better experience. This is now the same resolution as the Paperwhite and the Oasis.

But there's still a difference: the illumination only uses four LEDs - compared to 17 on the Paperwhite and 25 on the Oasis, so the illumination is no where near as good.

But, this is a thin and light Kindle, with plenty of storage and now USB-C - but it lacks any sort of waterproofing.

174 x 125 x 8.1mm, 205g

6.8in display, 300ppi

8GB, Wi-Fi

IPX8 waterproofing

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, refreshed in 2021, offers a 6.8-inch display, larger than other Kindles - except the Oasis at 7 inches.

There's 8GB of storage and it's limited to Wi-Fi connectivity only - there's no option for cellular connectivity.

There's a front-lighting system so you can read in the dark, but you can also adjust the colour temperature of this, as you can in the Kindle Oasis (2019).

There's a USB-C port for charging, with the battery lasting up to 10 weeks - that's 4 weeks longer than the older Paperwhite. It is waterproof with an IPX8 rating.

But there's no button for page turning - that all has to be done through tap, which we don't find as natural as the Kindle Oasis' buttons.

174 x 125 x 8.1mm, 205g

6.8in display, 300ppi

8GB, Wi-Fi

IPX8 waterproofing

Case, Amazon Kids+ and 2-year guarantee

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the same model as the Kindle Paperwhite (2021), so has exactly the same features as the model above - but it comes in a bundle designed for kids.

That includes a cover to keep it protected, a subscription to Kindle Kids+ and a 2-year guarantee, so if your kids break it, Amazon will replace it.

The best thing is that when your kids outgrow the kids content, they can use the Kindle as a normal adult Kindle.

174 x 125 x 8.1mm, 207g

6.8in display, 300ppi

8GB, Wi-Fi

IPX8 waterproofing

The Paperwhite Signature Edition is based on the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite, but makes a few changes to make it slightly more premium.

While it's the same case and same design from the exterior, it offers 32GB of storage, 4x that over the standard Kindle Paperwhite. It also offers an auto-adjusting front light to suit the reading conditions you're in.

There's also wireless charging, with a Wireless Charging Dock designed specifically for this model (an optional extra), so you don't have to plug it in. This will all make for a slightly more premium experience overall.

159 x 141 x 3.4-8.4mm, 188g

7.0in display, 300ppi

8/32GB, Wi-Fi or cellular

IPX8 waterproofing

Bigger and better, the Kindle Oasis is designed to be the ultimate reading device.

This model has a 7-inch display - so, larger than all the other Kindle devices - and incorporates all the top features. It offers illumination, but with more LEDs so things are more evenly distributed. It also boasts auto-brightness, as found on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, while retaining a thin and light design, so it's easy to slip into any pocket. With 6-weeks of battery life, it's a premium reader and top of the Kindle family.

Like with Paperwhite, there's the choice of Wi-Fi or 3G models, with the 8GB Wi-Fi model being the most affordable of the selection and the 32GB 3G version seeing the price soaring. The Oasis is easily the most accomplished Kindle - if you read every day then you'll appreciate the additional skills it offers.

The only downside is the price - and that it still has a Micro-USB for charging.

157.8 x 108.6 x 8.0mm, 158g

6.0in display, 300ppi

16GB, Wi-Fi

USB-C charging

The Kids edition of the Kindle is the same core device as the Kindle above, but it comes with a cover (there's a choice of three designs), as well as a 2-year warranty.

There's also a 1-year subscription to Kindle Kids+, meaning access to loads of content, ideally tailored for younger readers.

196 x 229 x 5.8mm, 433g

10.2in display, 300ppi

16, 32, 64GB, Wi-Fi

USB-C charging

The Kindle Scribe is designed to open a new frontier in Kindle use, to expand beyond reading and venture into notetaking and annotation.

It comes with a pen supplied, allowing writing on a range of paper types - including music - while also allowing written notes on books you might be reading.

There's a huge battery but this is obviously a much larger Kindle than the others on this list - and that makes it slightly different.

The Kindle Oasis offers the best experience

The Kindle Oasis is one of Amazon's older devices, but it's also a top-tier, offering many advantages over its more affordable Kindle siblings.

Amazon's 2021 Kindle Paperwhite family

In 2021, Amazon announced a new family of devices, comprised of the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Kids and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature. These are the newest Kindle devices available, offer great performance and will likely be the most popular choice.

If you're looking for something cheaper

Amazon updated its entry-level Kindle in 2022, so this is the newest in the Kindle family at the time of writing. The big change is a move to USB-C for charging, making it a little more convenient than the model it replaces. We've left the older version below too, just so you can see how they compare, because you might still be able to buy the old model for some time.

Amazon Kindle with front light (2019)

Amazon

The most affordable Kindle offers much the same experience as more expensive models, but misses out on some premium features - and how now been replaced.

160 x 113 x 8.7mm, 174g

6.0in display, 167ppi

8GB, Wi-Fi

Micro-USB charging

Amazon's standard Kindle was updated in 2019 with the big addition being front illumination. That makes this cheap Kindle practical, while offering the same storage space as the latest devices.

The design isn't as advanced as any of the Paperwhite models, however, with a raised bezel around the display and that display is a lower resolution so it's not as sharp as the old or new Paperwhite models.

With all that said, the experience is much the same when it comes to access to books, and reading those books is still a pleasure. This model has now been updated with the 2022 model.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition (2019)

Amazon

With some excellent, focused features, this is quite comfortably the best e-reader for kids - except for the 2022 model.

160 x 113 x 8.7mm, 174g

6.0in display, 167ppi

8GB, Wi-Fi

Micro-USB charging

The Kindle Kids Edition is aimed, of course, at children, and has some services that the other Kindles don't.

Under the surface, though, it's the same as the standard Kindle above. The extra bits are a case that comes as standard and a worry-free guarantee that the Kindle will get replaced even if it is damaged accidentally.

It also comes with a year's worth of free kids content from Audible audiobooks and Kindle books, thanks to Amazon Kids+. This model has been updated with the 2022 model.

A Kindle for writing