  Best MP3/Portable Media Player Nominations

Here are the nominations for Best MP3/Portable Media Player in The 4th Pocket-lint Awards:



iPod touch

Creative Zen

Samsung P2

Archos 605 Wi-Fi

iRiver B20



The Pocket-lint awards are the longest running gadget awards in the UK (that we know of) with 25 categories in total including the coveted Best Gadget of the Year 2007.



The awards, voted by a panel of leading gadget journalists, including the staff from the Pocket-lint team, will decide the real must have gadgets of the year, rather than those simply deemed cool or anticipated, and be the definitive guide for consumers looking to buy gifts this Christmas.



Winners will be announced at an Awards evening in London in November.



