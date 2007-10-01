Here are the nominations for Best MP3/Portable Media Player in The 4th Pocket-lint Awards:
iPod touch
Creative Zen
Samsung P2
Archos 605 Wi-Fi
iRiver B20
The Pocket-lint awards are the longest running gadget awards in the UK (that we know of) with 25 categories in total including the coveted Best Gadget of the Year 2007.
The awards, voted by a panel of leading gadget journalists, including the staff from the Pocket-lint team, will decide the real must have gadgets of the year, rather than those simply deemed cool or anticipated, and be the definitive guide for consumers looking to buy gifts this Christmas.
Winners will be announced at an Awards evening in London in November.
We will be announcing all 25 categories today at 30-minute intervals. Next up will be Best Headphones.
Best MP3/Portable Media Player Nominations
Here are the nominations for Best MP3/Portable Media Player in The 4th Pocket-lint Awards:
- Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2018: Crazy gadgets and gizmos you must see
- GoPro toy car lets you film your Hot Wheels stunts
- Can't afford a real Bugatti Chiron? Build this Lego Technic model instead
- Deal of the day: £80 off Sony Xperia XZ2
- Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
- 48 real-life robots that will make you think the future is now
- Jumpers for goalposts no more; Nissan Pitch-R is a self-driving pitch-drawing robot
- Watch: Disney made a robot called Stickman that can do somersaults
- TalkTalk Wi-Fi Hub can double your speeds, improve signal across home
- 7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise