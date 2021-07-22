Best garden tillers 2021: Top picks to help cultivate your outdoor space the easy way

(Pocket-lint) - Gardening is supposed to be relaxing work, but working your soil manually in order to reap the benefits is anything but. This is where garden tillers come in.

They are designed to prepare the soil for cultivation by churning the soil, with some of the more powerful versions able to take on the hard ground, too. This no doubt helps save a ton of time over manual tools and methods.

These gardening tillers are all-electric, naturally, and vary quite a bit in their power output. Some are corded, while others are battery-powered. The cordless options are great for areas where a power outlet is hard to reach, of course, while the corded counterparts usually offer greater power.

To help take the hard work out of finding the right garden tiller for your home, we've tested some of the top options for you to consider. Let's help shape your garden.

LawnMaster TE1318W1 Corded Electric Tiller

The LawnMaster TE1318W1 Corded Electric Tiller makes good use of its corded design.

With a two-stage gearbox and 13.5-Amp motor, it's plenty powerful for any garden's needs.

It has a maximum of 18-inch wide cutting and 9-inch depth from its 6-inch blades. This will no doubt make tilling your area a swift job.

Greenworks Pro 80V 10-inch Cultivator

There's nothing like the freedom of battery power. The Greenworks Pro 80V 10 inch Cultivator combines an 80V battery with a powerful brushless motor to churn up your garden in no time.

There's no need to worry about cord length, though the battery does only have a 40 minute run time. Luckily it's also got a 30-minute fast charger. The electric motor is nice and quiet too.

It will till up to 5-inches deep and 10-inches wide and is lightweight.

Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch 2.5-Amp Corded Electric Tiller

Batteries can be a pain sometimes, and it can be easier to just plug in your garden equipment.

So, if you're in the market for a compact corded tiller, then have a look at the Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch 2.5-Amp Corded Electric Tiller.

It features steel tines that cultivate up to 6-inches deep and 7.5-inches wide. The motor is 2.5 Amps, powerful enough to take on any gardening task.

It's simple, single lever switch and small size mean it's a cinch to use.

Sun Joe TJ604E 16-Inch 13.5 AMP Electric Garden Tiller

Corded tillers just provide more power. And if power is what you need, then the Sun Joe TJ604E 16-Inch 13.5 AMP Electric Garden Tiller is the one for you.

It had a properly powerful 13.5 Amp motor that will churn up any garden you'd like.

The tines cultivate 8-inch deep and up to 16-inches wide.

Earthwise TC70125 12.5-Amp 16-Inch Corded Electric Tiller

If you have a bit of a larger garden, then it's worth looking at something like the Earthwise TC70125 12.5-Amp 16-Inch Corded Electric Tiller.

This tiller has six tines that cultivate up to 16-inches wide and 8-inches deep.

The 12.5 Amp motor is capable of taking on nearly any soil type, so there's no need to worry about that.

Earthwise TC70020 20-Volt 7.5-Inch Cordless Electric Tiller Cultivator

For such a compact design, the Earthwise TC70020 20-Volt 7.5-Inch Cordless Electric Tiller Cultivator delivers the performance.

It has four tines that cultivate up to 7.5-inches wide and 6-inches deep, great for smaller gardens.

It features a 20V battery and fast charger, perfect for swapping out between multiple devices.

Sun Joe 24V-TLR-CT 6-Inch Cutting Swath

If you have a smaller garden, then the Sun Joe 24V-TLR-CT 6-Inch Cutting Swath is a great choice. It offers a 4.25-inch wide cut and 6-inches deep.

Though the charger and battery are sold separately, it is a standard item and can be used across a wide range of products.

Its compact design is perfect to fit into small garden sheds or fit into a corner of your garage.