(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing like a sparklingly clean pool on a summer day, but keeping a pool like that is constant work - and that's where an automatic pool vacuum comes in.

These automated pool cleaners clear up the debris inside the pool for you, as well as eliminate algae that have built up. They move around on their own to cover the whole surface, too, making sure no spots are missed.

Newer models are even battery-powered, giving even better mobility, while some others use the pool's pump to power them with a hose attached to draw out any debris.

Your budget will determine the amount of tech that each model has, and the power they use to clean the pool. Take a look below to see which of our top picks are best-suited to your need.

Aiper Smart Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner

The Aiper Smart Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner is great for both in-ground and above ground pools.

The all-important waterproof rating is a fantastic IPX8, making sure it'll be safe for a long time in the water. It's good for up to a 538 square foot pool and will clean it in about 50 minutes.

There are 2-piece motors, and a brush at the bottom to get rid of any stubborn much on the surface. It's one of the more affordable battery-powered pool vacuums out there, too.

One of the cooler things is that it'll stop alongside the pool edge when the battery is running low.

OT Qomotop Robotic Pool Cleaner

With a 90 minute runtime on the 5000mAh battery, the OT Qomotop Robotic Pool Cleaner is good for pools sized up to 860 square feet.

It's got IPX8 waterproofing, meaning there's no worrying about the electronics. The motor uses the dual ports to suck in debris, doing its best to not miss anything.

For large pools in-ground and above, this pool vacuum makes a good case for its price.

Intex Recreation Corp Auto Pool Cleaner

If you're looking for a budget automatic pool vacuum, then the Intex Recreation Corp Auto Pool Cleaner is the one for you.

It uses the existing pool inlet to connect to a hose to direct all the debris into. This makes cleaning the vacuum that much easier, allowing the pool's pump to do the work.

This is built for above-ground pools only, however.

XtremepowerUS 75037 Climb Wall Pool Cleaner

It's hard to beat the classics, and so the XtremepowerUS 75037 Climb Wall Pool Cleaner is always an option for getting the job done right.

It connects to your pool's filtration system and uses only that for its power. No electricity is needed.

You get 10 hoses that allow it to clean a 30ft pool.

Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

If you're looking for the absolute tech for cleaning your pool, then the Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner should be high on your list.

It doesn't come in cheap, but it does have some cool features to compensate. First, it'll clean up to a 50 foot pool, and has a 3 hour runtime too.

The full filter indicator will tell you when to clean it, and there are multiple filter options to fine-tune your cleaning.

This one-button vacuum is simple as they come too.

Dolphin Proteus DX3 Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner

The Dolphin Proteus DX3 Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner has many of the great features of its cordless siblings but comes in a lot more affordable.

The dual-track design is neat and properly gives it traction in the pool, allowing it to also get into the corners.

It should get the bottom of your pool cleaned within 2 hours, depending on its size.