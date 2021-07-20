Best countdown timers 2021: Keep track of your power usage with ease

(Pocket-lint) - It seems like every household has at least one member that leaves the lights on. And as more of us become focused on our energy usage, wasting energy through needless lights or chargers left to charge a 100% battery is careless. It's great to see some products that offer an easy solution to that sort of problem in the form of countdown timers.

Countdown timers usually come in the form of a plug or a countdown switch that replaces your normal light switch. For wall switches, you can select a time you want the light or fan to stay on for, and then you don't have to worry about turning it off.

It's the same with the plugs, except they will turn off the electricity to whatever is plugged in. This is great if you know that your phone will only charge for a few hours, so you can save on power when it's fully charged. These countdown timers can make it so much simpler to save energy, and so money, that they're almost a no-brainer.

ENERLITES HET06A-R-W Countdown Timer Switch

If you find that the bathroom light or fan is constantly on, and it drives you mad, then have a look at the ENERLITES HET06A-R-W Countdown Timer Switch.

It has settings for 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, and 30 minutes timers, as well as a manual overdrive, should any of those timers go for too long.

If you're comfortable changing over plugs, then this should be a cinch. Otherwise, maybe have an electrician take care of it.

Lowenergie Energy saving time lag switch

If simplicity is what you're after then the Lowenergie Energy saving time lag switch could fit the bill nicely.

It is a single button that turns of the light and it turns off automatically. It has an internal timer that can be changed anywhere from 1 second to 2 hours. So which a huge range.

It's a sort of fit and forget item though, because you need to change the timer on the circuit board.

GE Push-Button Countdown Timer Switch

The GE Push-Button Countdown Timer Switch is another great option for a wall switch. It also requires some installation, which would need some confidence in wiring. But GE does offer some instructions.

There are 5, 15, and 30 minute timers, as well as 1, 2, and 4 hour switches. There's also a nice, big on/off switch, should you want that extra simplicity.

This light switch makes for a great option in households that need a bit of assistance in turning off lights.

Outdoor Timer Power Outlet

Those of us with gardens only get so much joy out of watering them day in and out. That's where the Outdoor Timer Power Outlet comes in to play.

It has 2, 4, 6, and 8 hour timers, which is perfect for the holiday season when you get your lights out. No point in having them keeping the neighbours up all night.

And for watering, it also has an automatic setting that'll come on when you set it. It's also weather-resistant, so no fears of electrical shorting in bad weather.

BN-LINK Smart Digital Countdown Timer

With timers ranging from 15 minutes to 6 hours, the BN-LINK Smart Digital Countdown Timer caters to a range of different needs for your power.

From charging your phone to the perfect level, to automatically turning off the lights at night, it's a simple solution to power saving.

HBN Countdown Timer Plug

The HBN Countdown Timer Plug is a simple plug that gives you options with 15 and 30 minutes, and 1, 2, 4, and 6 hours.

It'll take UK plugs, and has a repeat function if you like. It's great for festive lighting, slow cookers, of anything that only needs power for a specific amount of time.

ORIDGET 24 Hour Digital Electric Timer Plug Socket

The ORIDGET 24 Hour Digital Electric Timer Plug Socket is all about customizability. You can pre-set a timer for when you need the plug to turn on or off.

This is great for lights, having them come on at a specific time and turn off too.

The digital display is easy to use and clear to read too.