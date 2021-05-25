(Pocket-lint) - Getting your errant wires under control is essential if you want a tidy workspace or living room, with some excellent cable management sleeves now making this easier than ever.

Unlike some solutions, which will clip your wires to a surface or tie them together, sleeves provide the best of both worlds. Not only do they avoid unnecessary tangling, but they also appear as just one carrier - typically from device to display.

If you have to remove or add cables from the collection, for whatever reason, most of the options we'll be detailing below also provide a zip to help you do so.

However, given the extreme variations in cable sleeve length and the range of price points, it's important to consider both where you'll be placing your cable sleeve and how much you're willing to spend.

Once you have an idea of those factors, explore the sleeves below and you'll be on your way to a tangle-free environment.

Alex Tech Cable Sleeve

squirrel_widget_4576355

Alex Tech has a wide range of cable management sleeves to help you control your wires. You can choose the diameter of the wrap, as well as the length, which is either 10 feet or 25 feet.

The solution is a little old school, requiring you to cut off the excess and sear the edges in order to avoid fraying, but it's very handy for those who want a tightly fit snake of cables between their devices.

It also, handily, comes in three different finishes - black, black-red and white - in order to help you match it to your space.

Joto Cable Management Sleeve

squirrel_widget_4320549

If you have cables all over your house or office that need collecting in one sleeve, picking up Joto's four-pack is a really tidy solution.

Each is around 20-inches long, with the flexible sleeve and zip allowing you to stash plenty of cables in and not worry about the diameter too much.

In our testing, we could fit around 7-10 inside, depending on their thickness, though you do also have the option to zip two sleeves together if that's not enough.

Kootek Cable Management Sleeves

squirrel_widget_4576382

Kootek provides you with a bit of a DIY solution, but it's actually really handy for personalising the sleeve to match your space.

In the pack, you'll get roughly 10 feet of the sleeve to wrap up, allowing you to simply cut wherever you need. It's also reversible, which is a neat touch, and the velcro can naturally be undone to allow for adding or subtracting cables.

This is also aided by included cable ties, which help separate wires within the sleeve.

Bestfy Cord Management Sleeve

squirrel_widget_4576383

Ideal for desks and TV units, Bestfy's four-pack of cable sleeves allow you to stuff your cables in one place and still have them appear neat.

Each of the sleeves is around 19-inches, with zips allowing you to easily add or remove different cables from the set. Thanks to the 4-inch diameter, we were able to get around eight cables inside and still comfortably fasten the sleeve, too.

Just be aware that this pick only comes in black, unlike other picks on this list.

Eveo Cable Management Sleeves

squirrel_widget_4576436

Eveo's solution is another way to get multiple sleeves into your setup, and works great in homes with messy wires in multiple rooms.

Naturally, these soft fabric sleeves won't be for everybody, but they are - thanks to that zip - very accomodating to plenty of cables and rotation.

Each is around 20-inches (which is very similar to rival picks on this list) and it's best used for TV units, office desks and home audio setups, in our experience.

Mosotech Cable Sleeve

squirrel_widget_4576463

Mosotech offers a bit of a different solution to the other cable management sleeves on this list, but it could be ideal for your setup.

Instead of coming in a pre-set length, you'll get around 10 feet to work with - made up from two separate tubes - cutting where you see fit.

The diameter is enough to hold around eight different cables, and the ribbed design also makes it easy to split off connections at different intervals.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.