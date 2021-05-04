(Pocket-lint) - Your torch may be a powerful piece of kit that's always ready to light your path, but, without a pouch or holster, it can often be out of reach when you need it most.

That's why clipping a top flashlight holster to your waist is essential if you need the piece of equipment at a moment's notice. And, to help you discover the best option for your needs, we've detailed some tried and tested pouches.

The features, dimensions and price tag don't vary too dramatically, as you might expect, but there are still different packages to consider. Some come as a package set, while others may include a flashlight that fits perfectly inside. Really, all you really need to know is the size of your current flashlight - or, obviously, whether you need one - and how much you're willing to spend.

From there, we'll explain the rest.

Wuben Flashlight Holster

Wuben keeps things remarkably simple, and, in our view, that's what makes it one of the best flashlight holders to consider.

With stretchable sides, any flashlight measuring around 5- or 6-inches (with a diameter of roughly 1- or 2-inches) should easily squeeze into the holder and remain locked in.

The hanging clip on the rear also allows it to easily clip to a belt or keyring, meaning your flashlight will never be too far away from the action.

Cosoos Flashlight & Holster (Two-Pack)

If you're starting without a flashlight in your arsenal, then Cosoos has you covered.

With this package set, users receive two flashlights and the accompanying pouches, which means you don't have to worry about measuring an existing torch and hoping a separate pouch can hold it.

The torches themselves have five different light modes to cycle through, with their weather resistance bolstered by the added protection from the clip-ready holster.

It's an ideal pick for outdoor adventurers who prioritise a quick draw of their flashlight, and either needs a backup or a separate set for a friend.

Ailova Flashlight Clip Holder

Ailova's flashlight pouch may be relatively pricey, but it's one of the very best individual options we tested.

The 360-degree rotational clip is the star of the show, meaning it can be mounted onto your belt, backpack, keyring - or whatever else - and remain locked into place.

Naturally, it's designed to work with the company's own mini flashlights, but, in our experience, any device with a head diameter of around 3cm and a length of no more than 7cm should fit nicely.

Moobibear Flashlight Holster (Two-Pack)

For those who have a couple of heavy-duty flashlights, Moobibear's pair of holsters can easily and affordably keep them in place.

The pouches have a durable and premium feel, able to cater for flashlights measuring between around 5- and 7-inches with a width of roughly 1- or 2-inches.

Like others, they're specifically designed to clip onto belts, keyrings and more, with the velcro and button release helping things remain locked into position.





Condor Flashlight Pouch

Condor's tactical flashlight holster may have a slightly more homemade feel to it, but don't let that fool you - this is still a very durable and worthwhile selection.

With 3.5-inches of depth, you'll have to make sure your flashlight is on the smaller side, but it's an excellent pick for clipping to tactical vests, belts or backpacks.

The hook and loop design makes sure this is one pouch that won't loosen its grip on your light.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.