  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget buyer's guides

Best flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with a dedicated holster

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projecting how events might unfold based on past events or how products and services compare against each other.
Moobibear/Pocket-lint Best flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with a dedicated holster

- Keep your torch within arm's reach with one of the top picks detailed below

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Your torch may be a powerful piece of kit that's always ready to light your path, but, without a pouch or holster, it can often be out of reach when you need it most. 

That's why clipping a top flashlight holster to your waist is essential if you need the piece of equipment at a moment's notice. And, to help you discover the best option for your needs, we've detailed some tried and tested pouches. 

The features, dimensions and price tag don't vary too dramatically, as you might expect, but there are still different packages to consider. Some come as a package set, while others may include a flashlight that fits perfectly inside. Really, all you really need to know is the size of your current flashlight - or, obviously, whether you need one - and how much you're willing to spend.

From there, we'll explain the rest.

Best flashlight holsters available to buy today

WubenBest flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with one of these dedicated holsters photo 3

Wuben Flashlight Holster

squirrel_widget_4147868

Wuben keeps things remarkably simple, and, in our view, that's what makes it one of the best flashlight holders to consider.

With stretchable sides, any flashlight measuring around 5- or 6-inches (with a diameter of roughly 1- or 2-inches) should easily squeeze into the holder and remain locked in. 

The hanging clip on the rear also allows it to easily clip to a belt or keyring, meaning your flashlight will never be too far away from the action.

CosoosBest flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with one of these dedicated holsters photo 4

Cosoos Flashlight & Holster (Two-Pack)

squirrel_widget_4147903

If you're starting without a flashlight in your arsenal, then Cosoos has you covered.

With this package set, users receive two flashlights and the accompanying pouches, which means you don't have to worry about measuring an existing torch and hoping a separate pouch can hold it.

The torches themselves have five different light modes to cycle through, with their weather resistance bolstered by the added protection from the clip-ready holster. 

It's an ideal pick for outdoor adventurers who prioritise a quick draw of their flashlight, and either needs a backup or a separate set for a friend.

AilovaBest flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with one of these dedicated holsters photo 5

Ailova Flashlight Clip Holder

squirrel_widget_4147909

Ailova's flashlight pouch may be relatively pricey, but it's one of the very best individual options we tested. 

The 360-degree rotational clip is the star of the show, meaning it can be mounted onto your belt, backpack, keyring - or whatever else - and remain locked into place.

Naturally, it's designed to work with the company's own mini flashlights, but, in our experience, any device with a head diameter of around 3cm and a length of no more than 7cm should fit nicely.

MoobibearBest flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with one of these dedicated holsters photo 6

Moobibear Flashlight Holster (Two-Pack)

squirrel_widget_4147951

For those who have a couple of heavy-duty flashlights, Moobibear's pair of holsters can easily and affordably keep them in place.

The pouches have a durable and premium feel, able to cater for flashlights measuring between around 5- and 7-inches with a width of roughly 1- or 2-inches.

Like others, they're specifically designed to clip onto belts, keyrings and more, with the velcro and button release helping things remain locked into position.

CondorBest flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with one of these dedicated holsters photo 7

Condor Flashlight Pouch

squirrel_widget_4147975

Condor's tactical flashlight holster may have a slightly more homemade feel to it, but don't let that fool you - this is still a very durable and worthwhile selection.

With 3.5-inches of depth, you'll have to make sure your flashlight is on the smaller side, but it's an excellent pick for clipping to tactical vests, belts or backpacks. 

The hook and loop design makes sure this is one pouch that won't loosen its grip on your light.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
Best flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with a dedicated holster
Best flashlight pouches 2021: Keep your torch protected and at the ready with a dedicated holster By Conor Allison ·
Best Star Wars gifts 2021: Toys and gadgets for Padawans and Jedi Masters alike
Best Star Wars gifts 2021: Toys and gadgets for Padawans and Jedi Masters alike By Maggie Tillman ·
Apple AirTag vs Tile vs Galaxy SmartTag: How do the trackers compare?
Apple AirTag vs Tile vs Galaxy SmartTag: How do the trackers compare? By Chris Hall ·
Amazon US Prime Day deals 2021: Here's where we'll bring you all the big Prime Day deals from Amazon US
Amazon US Prime Day deals 2021: Here's where we'll bring you all the big Prime Day deals from Amazon US By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Shimano Steps and what does it bring to your ebike?
What is Shimano Steps and what does it bring to your ebike? By Chris Hall ·
What tech are you most looking forward to? Here's how to let us know
What tech are you most looking forward to? Here's how to let us know By Rik Henderson ·