(Pocket-lint) - Searching for a lost remote control is a struggle as old as time itself, but employing a dedicated holder can help you enter a new golden age.

You'll still have to remember to return your various remotes home, naturally, but simply having a specific station for your devices can often help install this discipline.

Just like with anything, you'll also have to decide just which style of remote organiser you want in your living room. Some options will rest on the arm of your sofa, while others are designed to sit on the coffee table or be mounted on a wall.

In this guide, we'll be exploring some of the best remote holders you can buy.

The budget remains relatively consistent throughout - and, as you can imagine, it's not exactly an area you need to splash the cash in order to solve the problem - but it's essential to discover what kind of design fits your space. Let's jump in.

TotalMount Remote Holder

squirrel_widget_4552513

If you want your fancy new remote control holder to sit on the wall but you don't want to start mounting with screws, this is an ideal pick to consider.

Measuring in at 7.8 x 1.8 x 4.1 inches, it's able to cater for pretty much every remote you'll have in your arsenal.

It's a neat and simple design, too. There are holes in the bottom to avoid dust collecting, and the adhesive strips on the rear should mean you're able to avoid any wall damage.

Sithon Remote Control Holder

squirrel_widget_4552540

No matter which remotes you need to store, you should be able to get a good chunk of them into Sithon's excellent polyurethane leather pick.

Sized at 7.87 x 2.75 x 3.93-inches, it's perfect for resting on tables, nightstands or office spaces and organising your gadgets.

Five different compartments are accessible in each holder, with 14 different colour finishes to pick from, as well.

For those who need a little extra room for their remotes and other bits, Sithon also has a larger alternative to consider.

Joywell Armchair Remote Control Holder

squirrel_widget_4552567

Sometimes, the simplest solutions are often some of the best - and that's certainly true of Joywell's armchair remote control holder.

Designed to slide underneath the cushion of your couch and then over the arm, this adjustable sleeve hangs firmly over the edge and keeps all your remotes and gadgets in one place.

There are a whopping 21 colours to pick between and match to your space, and you can also explore Joywell's other designs, which includes a concave, decrement and three-pocket option.

Fintie Remote Control Holder

squirrel_widget_4552594

Fintie's remote control organiser offers up a more classic freestanding design, akin to some other picks on this list.

The 8 x 2.8 x 4-inch holder is able to store around five different remotes, while also being made from vegan leather and coming in 13 different colours and finishes.

Not only is it a great pick for coffee tables and living rooms, but its generic design also means it can double up as a holder for office supplies and makeup, too.

UnionBasic Remote Control Organiser

squirrel_widget_4552612

If you want a freestanding remote organiser that offers a slightly different design to the typical options, UnionBasic's swivelling offering is an excellent pick.

With a polyurethane leather finish, five compartments and that 360-degree base making your remotes a bit more accessible, it's ideally suited to life on your coffee table.

It can also be easily matched to your space's aesthetic, with 14 different colour variations to pick between.

Fosinz Remote Control Holder

squirrel_widget_4552648

Fosinz's remote control holder is another five-pocket alternative to explore, with the 8.5 x 2.7 x 4.5-inch organiser offering excellent versatility for coffee tables, dressing tables and office desks.

As with similar designs, there aren't any surprising functions to explore, but, in our own experience, keeping things simple is actually quite beneficial here.

Plus, Fosinz's holder is available in an eye-popping amount of colours and patterns, with 41 to choose from in total.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.