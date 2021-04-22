(Pocket-lint) - Having a few HDMI cables in your setup is essential if you have plenty of devices you want to connect.

Set-top boxes, 4K Blu-ray players and consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will come with HDMI cables out the box in order to for you to link them to your TV or monitor, though it never hurts to have a couple of spare options for linking up your laptop, projector or audio receiver, too.

The important thing to keep in mind with HDMI cables is that there's little variance in quality and features - the key things you need to know are the cable's length and the resolution quality it's capable of achieving.

Most on the list below are able to handle 4K resolution, and perhaps even 8K, but some max out at the likes of 1080p. Cable length also has the potential to measure anywhere between 1 - 100ft, but the options below will sit between the typical ranges of 6 - 10ft.

To help you explore some HDMI cables within these parameters, we've detailed some of the top picks below. Let's dive in.

Amazon Basics 4K HDMI Cable (6ft)

As we've already mentioned, HDMI cables are relatively basic propositions - so, it's only fitting that Amazon Basics has a place on this list.

You can pick up the lead in all kinds of sizes, but this 6ft option is a good, standard one to have spare if you're looking to connect something to your TV.

It's also able to achieve all the standard HDMI specs - such as 4K video at 60Hz - and comes in at a very affordable rate.

Capshi 4K HDMI Cable (6.6ft)

Another alternative to consider is Capshi's 6.6ft HDMI cable, offered in a braided design and able to meet the highest standards of audio and video transfer.

Also available in sizes ranging from 1 - 50ft, the lead supports HDMI 2.1 and below, UHD 4K resolutions and below, 48-bit colour, Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio and ARC return.

Given that the lifespan of the cable is increased by that braided nylon design, it's perhaps the most durable option on this list.

Capshi suggests that it can withstand around 6,000 bends, which is great for those who want to move their lead around the home and fit it into tight corners.

PowerBear 4K HDMI Cable (10ft)

If you want the option of picking up more than one cable, consider PowerBear's 10ft HDMI cable.

While this listing is just for a singular lead, you do have the option of packing a pair or three together, as well as choosing from a range of different sizes.

As with others on this list, they also meet the standard HDMI threshold, achieving 4K video at 60Hz. As a nice bonus, they also support ARC ports and Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Huanuo HDMI Cable 3 Pack (6ft)

For those who want to pick up multiple HDMI cables and don't necessarily care too much about the details, Huanuo's three-pack offers exceptional value.

Able to support 1080p resolutions and ARC return, the pack comes with three distinguishing ends to help you identify them - in blue, red and orange.

Keep in mind that you won't be able to achieve the absolute peak of HDMI transfer - such as 8K resolution, or even 4K - with these cables, but they are ideal for those who just require the basics.

iVanky 4K HDMI Cable (10ft)

iVanky offers up another alternative to HDMI hunters who want plenty of options. With this pick, you can choose from sizes between 0.5 - 50ft, with the braided nylon also available in either grey or red.

Naturally, given the slight increase in price, the lead is also able to meet much higher demands.

HDMI 2.0b and below, UHD 4K resolution and below, 48-bit colour, ARC return and Dolby TrueHD 7.1 are all catered for with this durable cable.

KabelDirekt 4K HDMI cable (6ft)

KabelDirekt's HDMI pick may not present the most modern design, but don't let that fool you - with this affordable cable, you get some very solid transfer specs.

Able to deliver 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz (with cables up to 20ft in length), as well as HDR, ARC return and 7.1 surround sound, this matches up with some of the very best HDMI cables out there.

For those who crave something that can help deliver top resolutions, there aren't many more affordable picks than this.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.