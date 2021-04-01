(Pocket-lint) - The very best night vision monoculars will be able to help you spot what you would otherwise miss, all while being easier to transport and use than binocular equivalents.

Whether you're watching wildlife, camping or simply navigating in the great outdoors during the dark, monoculars are the ideal device to have to hand.

However, not all of these night-friendly scopes are created equally. While entry-level models will often provide you with basic zoom features in a light and compact model, more advanced devices will offer excellent magnification and, often, the ability to record or take photographs directly from the lens.

Below, we've detailed some of the top picks for those on the hunt for a night vision monocular. Read on to discover the best device to fit your budget and needs.

Firefield Nightfall Night Vision Monocular

If you want a true night vision monocular, they don't come much better than Firefield's Nightfall.

There's both a 5x magnification and a large objective lens to view the action through, though the real magic of this model is in the high-powered infrared illumination.

By leveraging an electro-optical system, users are able to view perfectly in low-light and total darkness, with the IR button able to be turned on and off for daytime use, too.

Like others, the design is also very simple to pick aup and use, weighing in at just 1 pound.

Bushnell Night Vision Equinox Z Monocular

Bushnell has plenty of monoculars and other night vision wares for you to explore, but the Equinox Z is an excellent choice for serious adventurers.

On this model, users get 4.5x magnification, 3x digital zoom and a 40mm objective lens to view everything through. Daytime use is standard, though flicking the infrared button kicks in the illuminator and allows for use in pitch-black condition.

It also has video and image capturing capabilities, thanks to the Micro SD card slot, and the design can be mounted for hands-free use.

JStoon Digital Night Vision Monocular

If you want infrared illumination but don't want to burn a hole in your wallet, Jstoon's monocular is certainly one to consider.

It features 4x digital zoom, 3x optical magnification and a scope that allows you to see up to 650 feet away. Those wanting to snap photos or video can leverage the Micro SD card slot, too, though the device does require five AA batteries to function.

That's not ideal, obviously, but also not uncommon with 'Gen 1' night vision devices. And, really, for the price, you get a lot of great features here.

Vivreal Monocular Telescope

Considering Vivreal's monocular is on the budget end of the spectrum, it offers some excellent features - an ideal choice for occasional users.

It offers 12x magnification and a 42mm object lens diameter, with the range extending to around 360 feet. Naturally, it's designed for the outdoors, too, with an IPX7 waterproof rating coupled with a fog-proof coating on the lens.

It's also very lightweight - clocking the scales at around 0.61 pounds - making it easy for outdoorsy types to carry around and use one-handed.

Just be aware that, unlike other monoculars on this list, it doesn't offer 'true' night vision capabilities - though it can be used in low light.

Acpotel Night Vision Monocular

Acpotel's offering straddles the line between entry-level and mid-range, featuring an experience that should suit most trying to find a night vision monocular.

The device features 8x digital magnification and 5x optical magnification, with the 850NM infrared illuminator and HD 1/3 CMOS sensor making it easy to view, snap and shoot video in the dark up to 200m (1000m in daylight).

Unlike some other picks on this list, it's also housing a rechargeable battery, meaning you won't have to fumble about with AAs when out in the wild.

Rexing B1 Night Vision Monocular

Rexing has another great alternative for those who don't want to spend top-tier cash, giving you all the basic night vision features in a neat package.

Thanks to the infrared illumination, you'll be able to view objects in the dark up to a range of 300m, which is supported by 10x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom. This is backed up by a 1.5-inch LCD display, too, allowing you to view captured footage (providing you have a Micro SD card inserted).

The downside here is that it requires five AA batteries to run - giving you an overall runtime of roughly 9 - 12 hours - but the IP56 water resistance rating means it's ideal for outdoor use.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.